Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Inc. Launches NutraVeri, a Product Readiness Platform for Dietary Supplement Concepts

Platform provides founders with readiness scoring, formula analysis, and manufacturing pathway evaluation before production commitments are made.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) today announced the commercial launch of NutraVeri, a product readiness platform designed to help founders evaluate, refine, and prepare dietary supplement concepts for potential manufacturing and commercialization.

The dietary supplement market represents one of the largest consumer health categories in the world, yet moving a concept from idea to production often requires specialized expertise, regulatory awareness, formulation knowledge, and manufacturing relationships that can be difficult for independent founders to access. NutraVeri was developed to help bridge that gap.

NutraVeri allows users to submit a supplement concept, including intended ingredients, dosage levels, product category, target outcomes, and proposed claims. The platform generates a NutraVeri Score across six readiness dimensions: Formula Strength, Ingredient Evidence, Claim Safety, Label Readiness, Manufacturing Readiness, and Market Fit.

Users receive an initial readiness assessment at no cost. Depending on the needs of the project, the platform can also provide a written analysis report, a portable product readiness record, optional human formula review, and evaluation for potential introduction to manufacturing resources.

NutraVeri utilizes publicly available scientific and regulatory reference sources, including FDA labeling resources, warning letter archives, dietary supplement databases, Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) references, and FTC advertising guidance. The platform evaluates proposed formulations and claims against available reference data to help identify potential areas requiring further review.

NutraVeri provides informational product readiness intelligence only. NutraVeri Scores, reports, and recommendations do not constitute legal, regulatory, medical, or compliance advice and should not be interpreted as certification, approval, validation, or endorsement of any product.

The platform is intended for independent founders, wellness entrepreneurs, creators, emerging brands, and established supplement companies seeking additional diligence prior to product development and manufacturing discussions.

"For many founders, the biggest challenge is not having an idea-it is understanding whether that idea is ready to move forward," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Nitches Inc. "NutraVeri was designed to bring structure, transparency, and practical guidance to the earliest stages of product development. Our goal is to help founders identify opportunities, recognize potential challenges, and make more informed decisions before committing substantial time and capital to a concept."

Consumer interest in dietary supplements continues to expand, while creator-driven brands and direct-to-consumer health products have become increasingly common. NutraVeri is designed to provide a structured starting point for founders seeking to evaluate concepts before entering formulation, labeling, or manufacturing processes.

The platform is now publicly available at nutraveri.com, where users can receive an initial NutraVeri readiness score at no cost.

About Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH)

Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) is a publicly traded technology company focused on developing and operating digital platforms that help consumers, founders, and businesses make more informed decisions. The Company seeks to identify markets where expertise, regulatory complexity, and fragmented information create barriers to entry and then build scalable software solutions designed to improve transparency and accessibility.

NutraVeri is Nitches' flagship platform, created to help founders evaluate, refine, and prepare dietary supplement concepts before committing significant resources to formulation, manufacturing, and commercialization. By combining scientific reference data, regulatory intelligence, and product readiness analysis into a unified workflow, NutraVeri is designed to provide users with a structured path from idea to market evaluation while helping identify potential risks and opportunities early in the development process.

Media Contact

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Nitches Inc.

Corporate@nutraveri.com

www.nutraveri.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the launch, functionality, anticipated adoption, future development, and commercial prospects of the NutraVeri platform. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. NutraVeri Scores, reports, analyses, and related outputs are informational tools only and do not certify regulatory compliance, approval, safety, efficacy, manufacturing acceptance, or commercial success. Dietary supplement products are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prior to marketing. Nitches Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings and disclosures for additional information regarding risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nitches-inc.-otc-nich-launches-nutraveri-a-product-readiness-pla-1177961