China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has opened a public consultation on six proposed electronic industry standards for photovoltaic product classification and grading. The draft represents one of China's first attempts to introduce a structured grading system for PV products. By ranking modules into quality tiers rather than applying a simple pass-fail standard, the framework could influence procurement, financing, and insurance decisions across the solar sector. The proposed framework evaluates products across three categories: reliability, power-generation performance, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...