Allegro DVT, the leader in Semiconductor Video IPs and Video Compliance Tools, announces the availability its real-time AV2 Decoder IP integrated into its Pulsar D400 Series Multi-Standard Decoding IP. This milestone is a follow-up to the company's announcement in September 2026 that underscored its plans to develop solutions for the emerging AV2 ecosystem spanning both video compliance tools and semiconductor IPs.

As global demand for high-quality streaming continues to accelerate, AV2 is emerging as the next major open, royalty-free video compression standard. Developed by the Alliance for Open Media (AOM), AV2 represents a generational leap in video coding, designed to address evolving streaming requirements and enable new media experiences. Building on the success of AV1, AV2 introduces capabilities that support advanced applications such as immersive content (AR/VR), multi-view and split-screen streaming, and improved screen content handling, while operating across a wider range of visual quality levels.

With the addition of AV2 support, the Pulsar D400 Series enables SoC and ASIC designers to anticipate next-generation streaming use cases and future-proof their designs. Its flexible multi-codec architecture supports a broad range of widely adopted formats, including H.264, HEVC, VVC, VP9, and AV1, within an optimized silicon footprint, memory bandwidth and power consumption budgets.

Allegro DVT's value lies in enabling efficient system-level integration and reducing overall memory bandwidth requirements, helping customers design high-performance video solutions that meet the scalability and efficiency demands of modern streaming platforms.

Nouar Hamze, CEO of Allegro DVT, commented: "Although the AV2 codec specification was finalized only a few weeks ago, we are already seeing strong early demand worldwide. We have already delivered our AV2 D440 Decoder IP to three customers, underscoring our commitment to innovation and technology leadership. Our customers can confidently design products for evolving streaming requirements while preserving the robustness and performance Allegro DVT is known for."

Comprehensive AV2 Ecosystem Support

Beyond Semiconductor Video IPs, Allegro DVT provides Compliance Tools comprising of Sirius AV2 Test Suites and Astralis AV2 Bitstream Analyzer, showing Allegro DVT support to Open Video standards by providing tools and technologies to enable rapid industry adoption.

Key Benefits of Pulsar D400 with AV2

Flexible multi-standard support

High-performance, scalable architecture adapted to evolving streaming use cases up to 8K use cases

Optimized DDR memory bandwidth for efficient system-level performance

With this announcement, Allegro DVT delivers a complete AV2-ready ecosystem, combining silicon-proven IP, compliance expertise, and advanced analysis tools to support customers at every stage of development.

About Allegro DVT

Established in 2003 and headquartered in France, Allegro DVT is a world leading provider of Digital Video Technology solutions including Semiconductor Video Intellectual Property (IPs), Video Compliance Tools and Digital TV Receivers Testing.

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Contacts:

Press: marcom@allegrodvt.com +33 4 76 42 66 85