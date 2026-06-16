Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 14:38 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SpendMend Names Trey Cook as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran healthcare technology leader to drive next phase of growth as founder Dan Geelhoed joins the Board

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / SpendMend, the leading provider of cost cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry, announced today the appointment of Trey Cook as Chief Executive Officer. Cook succeeds founder Dan Geelhoed, who has served as CEO since founding the company in 1992.

Cook brings more than two decades of experience leading high-growth healthcare technology organizations. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of STARLIMS and previously held the CEO role at Quantros. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Hill-Rom, McKesson Health IT, and GE Healthcare IT, where he led large-scale operations, drove consistent growth, and improved profitability across complex healthcare businesses.

"Trey is a proven leader with a strong track record of building and scaling healthcare technology organizations," said Dan Geelhoed. "He understands how to align strategy, operations, and go-to-market execution to drive real results. I'm confident he is the right leader to guide SpendMend into its next chapter."

Cook has led organizations with more than $150 million in global revenue, delivering sustained growth while improving margins and operational efficiency. His experience spans SaaS, hardware, and services, with deep expertise in commercial strategy, portfolio management, and healthcare provider markets.

"Trey's experience operating and scaling complex healthcare businesses makes him a strong fit for SpendMend," said Paul Kappelman, Chairman of the Board of Directors for SpendMend and Senior Operating Advisor to Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. "His ability to drive performance while maintaining focus on client value will be critical as the company continues to expand its platform and market reach."

"I'm excited to join SpendMend at such an important time," said Cook. "The opportunity to bring greater insight and visibility to healthcare organizations, uncover dark data, and help providers better manage their cost cycle is incredibly compelling. Every dollar a health system can recover, protect, or reinvest helps strengthen its ability to care for patients and support the communities it serves."

Geelhoed will transition from his role as CEO and join SpendMend's Board of Directors, where he will continue to support the company's long-term strategy and growth.

About SpendMend

SpendMend, a Morgan Stanley Capital Partners portfolio company, is a leading provider of tech-enabled cost-savings solutions for the healthcare industry. By leveraging proprietary technology, data analytics, and deep healthcare expertise, SpendMend uncovers hidden opportunities in "dark data" to optimize costs and enhance patient care. The company partners with healthcare networks to deliver innovative, collaborative solutions that drive meaningful financial and operational improvements.

Contact Information:

Kylee Ayar
Marketing Manager
kayar@spendmend.com
616-257-8331

SOURCE: SpendMend



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/spendmend-names-trey-cook-as-chief-executive-officer-1176267

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.