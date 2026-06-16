SpendMend Names Trey Cook as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran healthcare technology leader to drive next phase of growth as founder Dan Geelhoed joins the Board

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / SpendMend, the leading provider of cost cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry, announced today the appointment of Trey Cook as Chief Executive Officer. Cook succeeds founder Dan Geelhoed, who has served as CEO since founding the company in 1992.

Cook brings more than two decades of experience leading high-growth healthcare technology organizations. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of STARLIMS and previously held the CEO role at Quantros. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Hill-Rom, McKesson Health IT, and GE Healthcare IT, where he led large-scale operations, drove consistent growth, and improved profitability across complex healthcare businesses.

"Trey is a proven leader with a strong track record of building and scaling healthcare technology organizations," said Dan Geelhoed. "He understands how to align strategy, operations, and go-to-market execution to drive real results. I'm confident he is the right leader to guide SpendMend into its next chapter."

Cook has led organizations with more than $150 million in global revenue, delivering sustained growth while improving margins and operational efficiency. His experience spans SaaS, hardware, and services, with deep expertise in commercial strategy, portfolio management, and healthcare provider markets.

"Trey's experience operating and scaling complex healthcare businesses makes him a strong fit for SpendMend," said Paul Kappelman, Chairman of the Board of Directors for SpendMend and Senior Operating Advisor to Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. "His ability to drive performance while maintaining focus on client value will be critical as the company continues to expand its platform and market reach."

"I'm excited to join SpendMend at such an important time," said Cook. "The opportunity to bring greater insight and visibility to healthcare organizations, uncover dark data, and help providers better manage their cost cycle is incredibly compelling. Every dollar a health system can recover, protect, or reinvest helps strengthen its ability to care for patients and support the communities it serves."

Geelhoed will transition from his role as CEO and join SpendMend's Board of Directors, where he will continue to support the company's long-term strategy and growth.

About SpendMend

SpendMend, a Morgan Stanley Capital Partners portfolio company, is a leading provider of tech-enabled cost-savings solutions for the healthcare industry. By leveraging proprietary technology, data analytics, and deep healthcare expertise, SpendMend uncovers hidden opportunities in "dark data" to optimize costs and enhance patient care. The company partners with healthcare networks to deliver innovative, collaborative solutions that drive meaningful financial and operational improvements.

Contact Information:

Kylee Ayar

Marketing Manager

kayar@spendmend.com

616-257-8331

SOURCE: SpendMend

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/spendmend-names-trey-cook-as-chief-executive-officer-1176267