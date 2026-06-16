Tortoise Capital Named Finalist in Five Categories at the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (Tortoise Capital), a fund manager focused on energy and infrastructure investing, is today announcing it has been named a finalist in five categories for the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards, commonly known as "The Wealthies", one of the asset management industry's most prestigious recognition programs.

Tortoise Capital has been recognized as a finalist in the follow categories:

Chief Executive Officer of the Year - Tom Florence

Thought Leader of the Year - Rob Thummel

ETFs - ETF Evolution (Conversions and New Funds)

New Product Development - TMLP (MLP Tax-Efficient Access)

Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year - AI Infrastructure ETF Campaign

"This recognition reflects the momentum our team has built over the past 18 months and the collaborative effort that drives everything we do," said Tom Florence, CEO of Tortoise Capital. "Being named a finalist in five categories is an honor and a testament to the innovation, expertise, and dedication of our entire organization."

The 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards received a record number of submissions, making this year's finalist selections particularly competitive. For Tortoise Capital, the nominations underscore the firm's continued success on developing differentiated investment solutions, advancing industry thought leadership, and delivering value to financial advisors and investors.

"The nominations are a reflection of the talent and teamwork across our organization," added Florence. "From product development and investment management to marketing and client engagement, our team remains committed to helping investors navigate evolving markets with innovative solutions and insightful perspectives."

The Wealth Management Industry Awards recognize outstanding organizations and individuals that are shaping the future of wealth management leadership and service excellence. Winners will be announced on September 10, 2026.

For more information, visit www.tortoisecapital.com.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $11 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2025, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered investment adviser who manages funds that invest primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit www.tortoisecapital.com.

Media Contacts

Craft & Capital

Rob Jesselson rob@craftandcapital.com

Important Information

Nothing in this press release should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any shares of the portfolio in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC is the advisor to the Tortoise MLP ETF and the Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF.

Before investing in the funds, investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance. The funds' investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory prospectuses and the summary prospectuses (click here) contain this and other important information about the funds. Copies of the funds' prospectus may be obtained by calling 855-994-4437 or by emailing info@tortoisecapital.com. Read it carefully before investing.

TCAI

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Because the fund is "non-diversified" and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer, a decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer could cause the fund's overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the fund held a more diversified portfolio. The fund's strategy of emphasizing investments in AI infrastructure companies means that the performance of the fund will be closely tied to the performance of one or more industries that are expected to benefit from the growth of AI-capable data centers and related technology and energy infrastructure. Investing in companies that are expected to benefit from the same macro theme means that some of the fund's investments may be similarly affected by certain market, economic, political, or social developments.

Companies in the energy infrastructure sector are subject to many risks that can negatively impact the revenues and viability of companies in this sector, including, but not limited to risks associated with companies owning and/or operating pipelines, gathering and processing assets, power infrastructure, propane assets, as well as capital markets, terrorism, natural disasters, climate change, operating, regulatory, environmental, supply and demand, and price volatility risks. Companies in the technology infrastructure sector are subject to many risks that can negatively impact the revenues and viability of companies in this sector, including, but not limited to risks associated with emerging technology that renders existing products or services obsolete, reliance on outdated technology, intellectual property theft, supply chain disruption, vulnerabilities to third-party vendors and suppliers, business interruption, difficulty in retaining skilled talent, and regulatory compliance. Companies in the industrial sector face a variety of risks, including commodity price volatility, supply chain disruptions, potential obsolescence of technologies, economic downturns, and increasing competition.

Investment advisers, including the Adviser, must rely in part on digital and network technologies (collectively "cyber networks") to conduct their businesses. Derivatives include instruments and contracts that are based on and valued in relation to one or more underlying securities, financial benchmarks, indices, or other reference obligations or measures of value. If the fund writes a covered call option, during the option's life the fund gives up the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the sum of the premium and the strike price of the call, but retains the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline. Investments in securities of foreign companies involve risks not ordinarily associated with investments in securities and instruments of U.S. issuers, including risks relating to political, social and economic developments abroad, differences between U.S. and foreign regulatory and accounting requirements, tax risks, and market practices, as well as fluctuations in foreign currencies.

The fund may be exposed to liquidity risk when trading volume, lack of a market maker, or legal restrictions impair the fund's ability to sell particular securities or close call option positions at an advantageous price or in a timely manner. Illiquid investments may include restricted securities that cannot be sold immediately because of statutory and contractual restrictions on resale. Mid-cap and small-cap companies may not have the management experience, financial resources, product or business diversification and competitive strengths of large cap companies.

TMLP

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is classified as "non-diversified," which means the Fund will expose a larger percentage of its assets to a smaller number of issuers than would a diversified fund. Exposure to a limited number of issuers exposes the Fund to greater market risk and potential losses than if its assets were diversified among a greater number of issuers. Because the Fund's investment exposure will be concentrated in the energy infrastructure industry, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that may affect that industry. The Fund's focus in this industry presents more risk than if it were broadly diversified over numerous industries and sectors of the economy. Companies in the energy infrastructure industry are subject to many risks that can negatively impact the revenues and viability of companies in this industry, including, but not limited to risks associated with companies owning and/or operating pipelines, gathering and processing assets, power infrastructure, propane assets, as well as capital markets, terrorism, natural disasters, climate change, operating, regulatory, environmental, supply and demand, and price volatility risks.

The Fund is classified as "non-diversified," which means the Fund will expose a larger percentage of its assets to a smaller number of issuers than would a diversified fund. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base an investment decision.

MLPs are subject to many risks, including those that differ from the risks involved in an investment in the common stock of a corporation. Holders of MLP units have limited control and voting rights on matters affecting the partnership and are exposed to a remote possibility of liability for all of the obligations of that MLP. Holders of MLP units are also exposed to the risk that they will be required to repay amounts to the MLP that are wrongfully distributed to them. MLPs generally do not pay U.S. federal income tax at the partnership level, although under the centralized audit regime, MLPs are audited and imputed underpayments at the partnership level. The performance of securities issued by MLP Affiliates, including common shares of corporations that own general partner interests, primarily depends on the performance of an MLP. The risks and uncertainties that affect the MLP, its operational results, financial condition, cash flows and distributions also affect the value of securities held by that MLP's affiliate.

Derivatives may be riskier than other types of investments because they may be more sensitive to changes in economic market conditions than other types of investments and could result in losses that significantly exceed the Fund's original investment. The Fund's use of derivatives instruments, including OTC swap arrangements, involves risks that are different from those associated with direct investments in portfolio securities. For example, if a swap agreement counterparty defaults on its payment obligations to the Fund, this default will cause the value of your investment in the Fund to decrease. The Fund may enter into derivatives arrangements with one or a limited number of counterparties.

Shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are not individually redeemable and owners of the shares may acquire those shares from the ETF and tender those shares for redemption to the ETF in Creation Units only, see the ETF prospectus for additional information regarding Creation Units. Investors may purchase or sell ETF shares throughout the day through any brokerage account, which will result in typical brokerage commissions.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor.

NOT FDIC INSURED · NO BANK GUARANTEE · MAY LOSE VALUE

Award Criteria

Chief Executive Officer

An individual chief executive officer (CEO) of an Asset Manager who has demonstrated vision, creativity, integrity, leadership, communication skills, technology insight and high performance in leading all aspects of a wealth management technology provider that helps advisors succeed. Criteria include demonstrable impact on their firm, the industry, and wealth management in general; external benchmarks such as business excellence, revenues, profitability, business growth, thought leadership content, industry activism; as well as a strong track record of industry respect, notoriety and promoting diversity.

Thought Leader of the Year

An individual executive leader of an asset management firm who has designed and promoted programs, products, and industry content that will help advisors enhance portfolio construction, expand investment options, and better personalize and tailor their investment management services. Initiatives can include areas such as market and investor research, asset allocation approaches, model portfolio management recommendations, practice management content and similar. Criteria include both quantitate measures such as program content, features, usage, potential to innovative investment management approaches, as well as the scope, scale, and reach, along with qualitative measures such as creativity, new investment standards, etc.

ETFs

A new initiative or program, or an enhancement to an existing platform, that improves advisors' understanding, usage and portfolio management of ETFs. Initiatives can include areas such as research tools, practice management programs, wholesaler support, service improvements, technology enhancements, etc. Criteria include quantitative measures-such as specific feature set, usage, adoption, scope, scale, advisor survey scores, etc.-along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity, new methods of deployment, etc.

New Product Development

A new product, service offering, platform or enhancement to an existing platform/product that enhances and expands advisors' access to investment management products/services for managing risk, volatility, access to asset classes, portfolio construction innovation, etc. Initiatives can include areas such as new fund structures, pricing models, asset classes, portfolio management components, etc. Criteria include both quantitative measures, such as specific feature set, usage, adoption, scope, scale, advisor survey scores, etc., along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity, new methods of deployment, etc.

Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year

A new marketing, lead generation, nurturing or brand building campaign, or enhancement to an existing campaign; that leverages integrated digital channels, including social media, to deliver the firm's message with compelling call to action. Criteria include direct business results such as leads generated, new clients converted, incremental revenues booked, enhanced closing rates, increased share of existing client wallet, etc., as well as subjective measures of creativity, imagination and new ways to leverage digital channels to deliver a compelling marketing message.

Awards are not based on fund performance and past performance cannot reflect future results.

SOURCE: Tortoise Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tortoise-capital-named-finalist-in-five-categories-at-the-2026-wealt-1177348