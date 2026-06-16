Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Signs Partnership Agreement with US AI Powered Ad Revenue Company AdRevv Marketing Sekur to its Target Audience

Sekur and AdRevv to target database of 271 million people searching for privacy VPN, secure emails and messaging and privacy phones

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Sekur Private Data, Inc. , a Miami based leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, private communications, and defense communications company serving enterprise, government, and defense clients, and wholly owned U.S. based subsidiary of Sekur Private Data ( OTCQB:SWISF )(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with U.S. based AdRevv, targeting users searching for privacy solutions such as VPN, secure email, secure messaging and secure voice calls.

The partnership is based on a revenue share between Sekur and AdRevv for all sales generated through AdRevv, with AdRevv receiving 40% of revenue on SekurVPN sales and 25% on all other Sekur solutions. AdRevv will target its 271 million people database in the USA, using AI to identify users actively searching online for solutions such as those Sekur offers. The program is expected to start in July 2026 for a minimum of 12 months, deploying 1,000,000 retargeting emails per month to convert interested users.

Sekur Core Communications Solutions

Sekur delivers secure business communications engineered to work within and beyond the Sekur network, operating independently of conventional telecommunications infrastructure to reduce exposure to interception, data harvesting, and surveillance. No Sekur solution data mines or location tracks its users. All solutions are built on proprietary architecture with zero reliance on Big Tech infrastructure or open-source code - built to meet the privacy and compliance requirements of enterprises, professionals, and organizations handling sensitive information. Enterprise and government deployments are supported by on-premises infrastructure options for full data sovereignty and organizational control.

SekurMail - Secure Business & Executive Email

An enterprise-grade encrypted email platform designed for executives, professionals, and organizations handling confidential business communications. Built on proprietary architecture with zero Big Tech dependencies and no metadata tracking, SekurMail keeps sensitive communications private between sender and recipient. Key capabilities include SekurSend/SekurReply for secure delivery to non-Sekur recipients without exposing sender identity or message content; full message delivery control and audit capability; encrypted file transfer; custom domain support for organizational integration; and active protection against phishing, social engineering, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks targeting corporate and administrative networks.

SekurMessenger - Secure Team Messaging & Collaboration

A secure messaging platform providing end-to-end encrypted text, file transfer, voice messages, and collaboration capabilities for teams and professionals handling confidential information. Features include self-destructing messages for added privacy, encrypted file transfers, and compliance-grade archiving for recordkeeping and audit requirements. Cross-network secure communications with non-Sekur users are supported via Chat-by-Invite - enabling secure coordination with external partners and clients without compromising the network. Each user is assigned a unique Sekur ID for identity verification and contact authentication, with no phone number required - preserving user privacy across all environments.

SekurVPN - Enterprise Network Security & Identity Protection

An enterprise-grade Virtual Private Network leveraging proprietary HeliX encryption technology, engineered to provide secure internet access, identity obfuscation, and traffic protection for professionals and organizations operating across remote, traveling, or untrusted network environments. SekurVPN maintains zero data logging, ensuring no record of user activity exists that could be exposed through legal process, network compromise, or third-party collection. Built for use cases where standard commercial VPN solutions present unacceptable privacy and security risk.

SekurRelay - Executive-Level Secure Email Integration

An enterprise-grade secure email relay solution that enables domain splitting - allowing organizations to establish secure communications at the executive, board, or senior staff level without requiring full organizational migration or infrastructure overhaul. SekurRelay removes one of the most significant barriers to large-scale enterprise and government deployment, enabling phased adoption that protects the highest-value personnel and communications immediately while broader organizational rollout proceeds. Designed for enterprises, regulated industries, and government organizations requiring rapid, low-friction elevation of communications security at the executive tier.

SekurVoice - Encrypted Voice & Video for Confidential Communications

A fully encrypted voice and video communications platform engineered on proprietary HeliX data transfer architecture, purpose-built to defeat telecom network tracing, resist Pegasus-style malware intrusion, and support Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) handling requirements. SekurVoice is designed for executives and professionals conducting confidential or sensitive conversations where standard carrier-based voice and video platforms present unacceptable interception and exploitation risk. Call-by-Invite capability via SMS or SekurSend email ensures controlled access and eliminates unsolicited contact. Each user is assigned a unique Sekur ID for identity management, with no phone number required - preserving user privacy across all voice and video communications.

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, defense communications, and privacy solutions provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, defense and federal agencies, businesses, and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With capabilities such as SekurOne, SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides a reliable and secure means of digital communication and data storage for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), classified-adjacent and civilian communications use, grounded in Swiss privacy standards with on-premises infrastructure for government agencies, allowing for data sovereignty. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally, and through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), Contract No. 47QTCA18D0089 serving governments, defense institutions, federal agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Sekur's main sales operations are in Miami, USA.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Email: investors@sekur.com

www.sekur.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

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For more company information, please visit: https://sekur.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-signs-partnership-agreement-with-us-ai-powered-1178019