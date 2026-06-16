Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 14, 2026; Expects Record Quarterly Revenue of Approximately $8 Million

Company Expects Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Loss of Less than $1 Million and 2026 Full Year Pro Forma Revenue of More Than $30 Million

Run-rate Adjusted EBITDA Profitability Expected by Year End

M&A Activity Continues with Two LOI's submitted in May

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR, FORME and Ergatta brands, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, August 14, 2026. This will be the first quarter TRNR will report fully consolidated Ergatta results and the Company expects to report record quarterly revenue and profitability.

TRNR 2026 Performance Summary

The Company expects second quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $8 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of less than $1 million .

The Company expects 2026 full year pro forma revenue of more than $30 million , which does not assume any additional acquisitions.

TRNR's reported revenue is expected to grow at approximately 136% CAGR from 2024 , based on expected 2026 pro forma revenue.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to improve from $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 to be less than $1.0 million in the second quarter.

The Company expects to achieve run-rate Adjusted EBITDA profitability by year-end

The Company is working actively on additional potential acquisitions, with two Letters of Intent submitted in May .

The Company expects to refresh and update its investor FAQ in the coming days.

Trent Ward, CEO of TRNR, stated: "Our Q2 report in August will include the first full quarter with Ergatta consolidated alongside Wattbike. We expect to report record figures, consistent with the guidance we issued in May 2026 during our first quarter earnings reporting. The expected strong results should underscore the success of our recent acquisitions and overall M&A growth model. We look forward to sharing more information about the existing business and potential acquisitions later this summer."

TRNR Investor Contact:

ir@interactivestrength.com

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) is an operationally focused acquirer that has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, CLMBR, FORME and Ergatta - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training - ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

Ergatta is a connected fitness company recognized as a pioneer in game-based rowing. Its connected rowing equipment combines competitive, game-based workouts with a premium hardware experience, generating industry-leading engagement and retention metrics.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, the Company's ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, we announce material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via our investor relations website. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we may announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website. The inclusion of our website address or the address of any third-party sites in this press release are intended as inactive textual references only.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in connection with previously issued guidance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude: other expense (income), net; income tax expense (benefit); depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense; (gain) loss on debt extinguishment; vendor settlements; and transaction related expenses. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is widely used to measure operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially across companies depending on financing, capital structure, and the method by which assets were acquired, and because management uses it for planning and to evaluate the effectiveness of the Company's business strategy.

The Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure without unreasonable effort, because certain items that affect the comparable GAAP measure, including stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments on convertible notes, derivatives and warrants, gains or losses on debt extinguishment, and transaction related expenses, are not reasonably estimable or are dependent on future events outside the Company's control. These items could be significant. Adjusted EBITDA is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered as a substitute for, or in isolation from, financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing of the Company's second quarter 2026 results; the Company's expectation of approximately $22 million in trailing-twelve-month revenue as of June 30, 2026; the Company's Q2 2026 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of approximately $8 million and less than $1 million, respectively; the Company's 2026 full year guidance of more than $30 million in pro forma group revenue; the expected revenue and operating income contribution of Ergatta, including the expected contribution of more than $10 million in 2026 revenue and approximately $4 million in 2026 operating income; the expected integration and performance of the Company's portfolio brands, including Wattbike and Ergatta; the Company's ability to achieve operational and financial targets, including run-rate profitability at the group level; the existence and status of letters of intent submitted with acquisition targets, including the two acquisition targets referenced herein, none of which have reached definitive agreements and any or all of which may not result in completed transactions; the continued availability and use of the Company's $0.5 million Stock Repurchase Program; the Company's expectation that it will refresh and update its investor FAQ; and the Company's pursuit of additional accretive transactions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: demand for our products; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies, including the integration of Ergatta in its first full reporting period and the realization of expected post-acquisition cost reductions at Ergatta; the financial performance of recently acquired businesses, including Ergatta and Wattbike, which may differ materially from expectations; the possibility that letters of intent with acquisition targets will not result in definitive agreements or completed transactions; substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern as disclosed in our periodic reports; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Interactive Strength Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/trnr-to-report-second-quarter-2026-results-on-august-14-2026-expects-1178086