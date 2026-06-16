EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Manufacturing

One World Products, Inc. Provides Update on SEC Reporting Process, Manufacturing Operations, and Ongoing Activities



16.06.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TROY, MI - June 16, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) ( www.oneworldproducts.com ) (the "Company"), which will operate under the new name Isiah Enterprises, Inc. upon completion of the planned name change and FINRA approval, an advanced materials company focused on sustainable automotive and industrial compounds, today provided an update regarding its SEC reporting process, manufacturing operations, and ongoing commercialization activities. The Company continues to work closely with its independent registered public accounting firm to complete the remaining audit and review procedures associated with its SEC reporting obligations. Management believes the remaining items primarily consist of documentation requests, information reconciliation, and standard audit review procedures. The Company has completed the acquisition and integration of manufacturing operations in Midland, Michigan, and has developed the EcoBlend family of compounds. The Company's Midland, Michigan operation includes production, compounding, pelletizing, and laboratory capabilities supporting the development and manufacture of sustainable material solutions for automotive and industrial applications. The Company's EcoBlend platform currently includes: • EcoBlend 1130 - Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS) • EcoBlend 1140 - Thermoplastic Olefin (TPO) • EcoBlend 1150 Series - Polypropylene-based compounds, including talc-filled and fiberglass-filled formulations The Company is supporting customer qualification activities involving EcoBlend formulations for automotive interior, exterior, and structural applications. "Our team has focused on completing our SEC reporting requirements while integrating the Midland manufacturing operations and advancing the EcoBlend platform," said Isiah Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of One World Products, Inc. Mr. Thomas continued, "We believe the foundation established over the past year positions the Company to support customer commercialization efforts, expand manufacturing utilization, and pursue long-term growth opportunities within the automotive and industrial sectors." Management remains focused on: • Completing SEC reporting requirements • Supporting ongoing customer qualification and commercialization programs • Expanding automotive and industrial customer relationships • Increasing utilization of the Midland manufacturing facility • Strengthening the Company's capital structure and operational capabilities The Company will continue to provide updates through future SEC filings and public disclosures as material developments occur. About One World Products, Inc.

(to become Isiah Enterprises, Inc.) One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC), which will operate under the new name Isiah Enterprises, Inc. upon completion of the corporate name change and FINRA approval, is an advanced materials company focused on developing and manufacturing sustainable compounds and specialty material solutions for automotive and industrial applications. Through its EcoBlend platform and manufacturing operations in Midland, Michigan, the Company seeks to provide customers with high-performance materials incorporating recycled and sustainable content while maintaining required performance standards. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "will," "should," "could," "outlook," "advance," "expand," "scale," "convert," "trial," or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations to advance EcoBlend trial programs and potential conversion activity, expand production capacity, complete its current audit, strengthen its operational and financial foundation, and scale manufacturing and commercial activities aligned with customer demand. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as risks related to: the Company's ability to successfully convert OEM programs and complete material trials and validations; the timing and outcome of customer evaluations and supplier negotiations (including with Stellantis and Tier 1 suppliers); the availability of sufficient working capital and financing on acceptable terms; execution risks associated with scaling manufacturing at the Eco Bio Plastics facility; regulatory and audit completion risks; supply chain and raw material cost volatility; competition in the sustainable materials sector; and general economic, market, and industry conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Contact: Brittany Carlsen Love

Ph: 1-800-605-3210

E: bcarlsen@owpv.com

One World Products, Inc. (to become Isiah Enterprises, Inc.)

www.oneworldproducts.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: One World Products





16.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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