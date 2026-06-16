Aptean Inc.: Aptean Acquires ROTOR - Expands Its Dealer Management Systems Offerings

New acquisition adds comprehensive ERP solutions purpose-built for motorists, agricultural and construction machinery industry

ST. INGBERT, Germany and ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean Inc., a global provider of AI-driven vertically specialized ERP solutions, today announced the acquisition of ROTOR Software GmbH ("ROTOR"), a leading provider of dealer management solutions for the motorists, agricultural, and construction machinery industry in the DACH market, headquartered in St. Ingbert, Germany.

The acquisition of ROTOR expands Aptean's presence in the DACH region while strengthening Aptean's dealer management offering purpose-built solutions for the motorists, agricultural, and construction machinery sectors.

ROTOR was founded in 2021 through the merger of SEWiGA Software-Team GmbH (St.Ingbert) and Orbis Software GmbH (Oyten) and offers comprehensive dealer management solutions designed to address complex, diverse, and fast-paced challenges across the motorists, agricultural, and construction machinery sectors. ROTOR offers an integrated ERP solution that connects all sales, service, and rental processes, ensuring clear structures, precise communication, and optimized processes that enable complete control over the lifecycle of equipment sales and rental.

"ROTOR has an impressive track record with decades of experience in providing mission-critical dealer management solutions across the DACH market," said TVN, CEO of Aptean. "ROTOR's product portfolio offers reliable software solutions specifically designed for the complex requirements of the machinery dealers and supported by a team of experienced industry experts. ROTOR will be a key driver of our strategy to expand our dealer management capabilities to new and existing customers. We are delighted to welcome the ROTOR team and its customers to Aptean."

"We are excited to join a global organization like Aptean, where we can work together to develop and deliver innovative solutions for dealer management and repair shops. The combination of our companies offers a great opportunity for ROTOR's future growth, thanks to our shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Being part of Aptean provides our customers and our team with exciting opportunities for growth, innovation, and development. We can't wait to get started!" said Matthias Kettner, Managing Director of ROTOR.



About ROTOR

With over 1,000 customers and more than 30 years of market experience, ROTOR is a leading driver of digitalization for inventory management with its ORSwin and WinMLB product lines, specializing in dealerships and repair shops in motorists, agricultural, and construction machinery sectors across the DACH region. As a merger of the well-known companies SEWiGA and Orbis, ROTOR has been welcoming its customers since 2021 as a team twice as strong under the name ROTOR at its locations in St. Ingbert (Saarland) and Oyten (near Bremen). For more information, visit: www.rotor-software.de

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and retailers effectively manage and grow their businesses. Aptean's solutions and services help companies of all sizes be "Ready for What's Next, Now." Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and has offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. For more information about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit: www.aptean.com. Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are registered trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

MediaRelations@aptean.com