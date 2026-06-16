Meet Minneapolis Appoints Preston Spire as Agency of Record to Lead Dynamic Reintroduction

United Through a Love and Passion for the City, Preston Spire Will Help Shape Minneapolis' Bold Next Chapter as a Premier Tourism Destination

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Preston Spire , the independent, employee-owned, Minneapolis full-service creative agency focused on delivering Good Wins, announced today it has been selected as Agency of Record by Meet Minneapolis , the city's official destination marketing organization, in partnership with the Minneapolis Tourism Improvement District (MTID). Alongside Meet Minneapolis and the MTID, Preston Spire will reimagine how the world sees Minneapolis, increasing its appeal as a premier destination for leisure travel, conventions and events, driving economic impact for the community.

"We were specifically seeking a partner who really understands all that Minneapolis has to offer - going beyond just a destination campaign refresh to facilitating an exciting reinvention," says Courtney S. Ries, Senior Vice President of Destination Branding and Strategy, Meet Minneapolis. "Preston Spire demonstrated that they have the temerity and vision to weave together Minneapolis' multiple dimensions - its warmth, creativity, grit and pride - into a narrative that underscores the city as a unique, in-demand locality."

"Our mission is to elevate Minneapolis to the top of the 'must visit' list," says Jennifer Spire, Partner and CEO, Preston Spire. "We are so excited to help shape the city's next significant growth chapter - through a bold, welcoming and inclusive campaign highlighting Minneapolis' unique combination of history, natural beauty and rich commercial activity; and by tapping into local residents and businesses as proud ambassadors."

Like many other areas of the country, Minneapolis experienced significant disruption to visitation beginning in 2020 with later impacts early in 2026 due to Operation Metro Surge. Minneapolis has made measurable progress in stabilizing and rebuilding its visitor economy but has lagged its peer markets and not yet returned to 2019 benchmarks.?

Supported by funding from the MTID - a partnership of Minneapolis hotels dedicated to growing the city's visitor economy - Meet Minneapolis and Preston Spire will launch a phased strategy designed to increase visitation and drive economic impact. Initial efforts focus on attracting leisure travelers and increasing stays in hotels of all sizes and locations across Minneapolis, as well as supporting meetings, conventions and events. The partnership will culminate in a comprehensive destination rebrand, expected to launch in early 2027, that reflects Minneapolis' evolving identity and ambitions as a premier destination.

"We look forward to inspiring more people to visit, meet and explore Minneapolis, motivating leisure travelers to imagine and book unforgettable weekends, while capturing the attention of other cities' meeting planners and making them take notice," continues Spire. "This is exactly what Preston Spire does best."

###

About Preston Spire

Preston Spire is an independent, employee-owned, full-service creative agency that supercharges the good in brands so they positively grow. The agency believes every brand has untapped potential that, when activated, creates transformational growth in marketing performance. With a consistent track record of helping brands achieve previously unreached levels of success. Preston Spire has been named an AdAge Best Place to Work for the past two years and was winner of Midwest Small Agency of the Year.

About Meet Minneapolis

Meet Minneapolis is a private, not-for-profit, member-based association. It actively promotes and sells the Minneapolis area as a destination for conventions and meetings, works to maximize the visitor experience and markets the city as a desirable tourist destination to positively impact the economic and social prosperity of the Minneapolis community. Meet Minneapolis is accredited by the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) of Destinations International.

About Minneapolis Tourism Improvement District

The Minneapolis Tourism Improvement District (MTID) is a hotel-led initiative to attract more overnight visitors and drive visitor spending in the city. MTID funds are supplemental funding for tourism promotion and invested marketing and strategic sales efforts for the recruitment of meetings, conventions, and events to help strengthen Minneapolis' competitiveness and long-term growth as a premier destination.



Preston Spire Media Contacts

Kristina LeBlanc - kristina@notablypr.com; 508-930-5636

Meet Minneapolis Media Contacts

Kathy McCarthy, Senior PR Director, (o) 612-767-8048, (c) 612-508-9720, kathym@minneapolis.org

Kristen Montag, Senior PR Manager, (o) 612-767-8038, (c) 651-335-5754, kristenm@minneapolis.org

Kevin Kurtt, PR Manager, (o) 612-767-8118, (c) 952-288-9319, kevink@minneapolis.org

SOURCE: Preston Spire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/meet-minneapolis-appoints-preston-spire-as-agency-of-record-to-l-1177963