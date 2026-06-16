Leading Pediatric Osteosarcoma Nonprofit to Present $400,000 to 5 Scientists During Annual Conference to Find Kinder Treatments for Patients

BARNARD, VT / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / MIB Agents , a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to Making It Better for its community of patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers, announced today that since its inception in 2016, it has awarded $2.9 million to scientists across the country through its OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grant program. The OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grants are supported by MIB Agents Family Funds, osteosarcoma patients and families who raise research dollars in honor of an OsteoWarrior, a patient currently battling osteosarcoma or an OsteoAngel, a loved one who has passed.

As part of MIB Agents' FACTOR Conference taking place June 25-27 in Columbus, Ohio, where clinicians, researchers, industry partners, survivors, patients and bereaved families gather to collaborate and discuss progress in osteosarcoma research, the nonprofit will award $400,000 in grants to 5 scientists dedicated to moving osteosarcoma cancer research forward. Osteosarcoma is an aggressive, malignant, primary bone cancer affecting an estimated 1,000 people in the U.S. each year and is the most common bone cancer affecting children and young adults.

"I'm so grateful for this amazing award!" said Seth Pollack, MD, the Steven T. Rosen, MD, Professor of Cancer Biology and Professor of Medicine in the division of Hematology and Oncology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "This research is at a stage where we are so close to testing this in the clinic and helping patients, but we still have some final hurdles; I believe this funding will get us there."

Dr. Pollack is one of three scientists selected to receive a $100,000 Hero Grant, the highest funding level awarded through the OutSmarting Osteosarcoma program. These awards recognize bold, innovative research projects poised to make a significant impact in the fight against osteosarcoma.

The OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grant represents a partnership between the scientific and patient community with patients and their families funding much-needed research. Patients and caregivers participate in the MIB Agents robust scientific review process alongside scientists, clinicians and researchers, offering a voice on how research will impact patient outcomes.

The OutSmarting Osteosarcoma 2026 grant recipients, receiving $100,000 Hero grants each for research will be awarded to:

Lindsay Talbot, MD | St. Jude Children's Research Hospital | Granted Because of all Family Funds

Seth Pollack, MD | Northwestern University | Granted Because of Patrick

Theodore S. Nowicki, MD, PhD | University of California, Los Angeles | Granted Because of Buddy

Two recipients will receive a $50,000 Hope Young Investigator grant:

Alice Browne, PhD | National Cancer Institute | Granted Because of Annaleigh

Andrew Wahba, MD | Baylor College of Medicine / Texas Children's | Granted Because of Charlotte

Among the families fueling this year's grants is Liz and Michael Newman, whose son Patrick fought courageously from his initial diagnosis in 2018, through his metastatic disease relapses that started in 2024. Patrick requested that all his money support research for the other kids with osteosarcoma, and his life savings of $10,331 were donated to establish a MIB Agents Family Fund in his memory to support research through MIB Agents. "We are so pleased to fund Dr. Pollack's novel approach for immunotherapy to fight osteosarcoma," said Liz and Michael Newman. "The current decades-old treatment protocol fails too many children like Patrick, who relapsed after 5 years. Patrick aspired to be a researcher himself and would be encouraged by these new developments."

To learn more about MIB Agents, the OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grant program or to make a donation toward pediatric osteosarcoma research, please click here.

About MIB Agents

Founded in 2012, MIB Agents is a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to making it better for our community of patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers through programs, education, and research.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alanna Anderson

MIBAgents@interdependence.com

281-770-9084

SOURCE: MIB Agents

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mib-agents-community-of-families-has-awarded-2.9m-in-grants-to-resear-1173540