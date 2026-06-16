WGI Inc.: WGI Welcomes SDR Engineering, Expanding Structural and Bridge Engineering Capabilities Across the Southern United States

The addition significantly enhances WGI's structural engineering expertise and strengthens its presence in key infrastructure markets.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / WGI, Inc. (WGI), a nationally recognized design and professional services firm, today announced that SDR Engineering, Inc. (SDR), a highly respected transportation engineering firm specializing in structural and bridge engineering, infrastructure rehabilitation, and advanced bridge diagnostics, has joined WGI.

Founded in 1992 by Dr. Mohsen Shahawy, SDR Engineering has built a national reputation for delivering innovative solutions for complex infrastructure challenges. With offices in Baton Rouge, LA, and Tallahassee, FL, SDR brings decades of experience, technical excellence, and a deeply rooted commitment to customer service.

This strategic addition underscores WGI's continued commitment to growth while expanding its capabilities in structural engineering, complex bridge design, bridge inspection, non-destructive testing (NDT), and infrastructure rehabilitation. The addition of the SDR team further strengthens WGI's ability to deliver comprehensive, multidisciplinary solutions across transportation and infrastructure markets throughout the Southern United States.

"We are excited to welcome the team from SDR Engineering to WGI," said WGI CEO, David Wantman. "SDR's reputation for technical excellence in structural and bridge engineering, particularly in complex analysis, rehabilitation, and advanced materials, perfectly complements WGI's multidisciplinary platform. Dr. Shahawy and his team have built an exceptional organization with a proven track record of delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions for critical infrastructure," he added. "Their expertise in diagnostics, load testing, and structural rehabilitation will significantly enhance our ability to serve clients facing increasingly complex infrastructure challenges."

SDR Engineering has established itself as a leader in structural evaluation and rehabilitation, with experience spanning thousands of bridges across multiple states. Their team has conducted inspections, condition assessments, and load ratings on over 43 miles of segmental concrete bridges, more than 800 concrete bridges, and over 140 steel bridges, in addition to numerous complex and major structures nationwide.

Known for its advanced capabilities, SDR integrates cutting-edge engineering practices, including finite element analysis, soil-structure interaction modeling, and structural health monitoring, with hands-on field expertise. The firm is also a recognized leader in the application of advanced composite materials (FRP/CFRP) for infrastructure repair and strengthening, with senior staff contributing to national and international code development.

"Joining WGI marks an exciting new chapter for SDR Engineering," said Dr. Mohsen Shahawy, CEO of SDR. "This partnership allows us to expand our impact by leveraging WGI's extensive resources and multidisciplinary expertise, while continuing to deliver the high-quality, innovative structural solutions our clients have come to expect. Our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and client service makes this a natural fit," he added. "Together, we are well-positioned to address the growing demands of aging infrastructure and to deliver resilient, forward-thinking solutions for the communities we serve."

SDR's comprehensive service offerings align seamlessly with WGI's existing capabilities. The integration of SDR's team enhances WGI's technical depth in infrastructure diagnostics, materials engineering, and long-term structural performance.

Together, WGI is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative, data-driven, and cost-effective solutions that extend the life of critical infrastructure while improving safety, reliability, and performance.

The addition of SDR Engineering represents the latest milestone in WGI's strategic growth initiative, further expanding its national footprint and reinforcing its commitment to technical excellence. WGI also acknowledges the support of First Reserve, whose partnership and long-term investment strategy continue to help accelerate the firm's growth and ability to invest in exceptional teams, expanded capabilities, and client service.

This move follows a series of recent additions to the WGI family of companies, including:

S. Kanetzky Engineering, L.L.C. (SKE), an Austin, TX -based electrical and power design firm.

Roadway Design Solutions (RDS), a Miami-based civil engineering consulting firm specializing in transportation design

Anston-Greenlees, Inc. (AGI), a Tampa-based mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering firm

The Atlantic Group, a geospatial and remote sensing leader based in Huntsville, AL

Simpson Engineers and Associates, a Raleigh, NC-based transportation-focused firm

Streamline Technologies, Inc., an Orlando-based hydrologic and hydraulic modeling software (Stormwise and Floodwise) firm

As WGI continues its national expansion, the firm remains committed to delivering transformative infrastructure solutions through innovation, advanced engineering practices, and a passion for shaping the future of the built environment as they creatively transform how our world is envisioned, designed, and experienced.

ABOUT WGI

WGI is a multidisciplinary consulting firm with 25 offices in 11 states and an active client base across all 50 states. WGI specializes in roadway engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences, water resources, geospatial services, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2025, ENR ranked WGI #190 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. WGI's projects earn ACEC National Recognition Awards on a regular basis, and the firm won ACEC Florida's Grand Conceptor Award, the state program's highest engineering excellence honor, in 2026. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

ABOUT FIRST RESERVE

First Reserve is a leading private equity investment firm focused on infrastructure and related services. First Reserve's Infrastructure Solutions strategy targets essential businesses that provide specialty services, engineered products, and logistics and distribution solutions to critical infrastructure across energy, utility, and industrial markets. First Reserve partners with management teams to support long-term growth, operational excellence, and strategic value creation. For more information, please visit www.firstreserve.com

WGI Contacts:

Michael L. Davis

Senior Vice President / Chief Strategy Officer

Michael.Davis@wginc.com

561.687.2220

Will Schnier, PE

Chief Marketing Officer

Will.Schnier@wginc.com

512.669.5560

SOURCE: WGI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wgi-welcomes-sdr-engineering-expanding-structural-and-bridge-eng-1174539