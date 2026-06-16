Pendergast Law: Standing with Clients

For more than 30 years, Pendergast Law has helped injury victims navigate complex claims with empathy, preparation, and trial-ready strategy.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / "People come to us at a very difficult time in their lives," says Joseph "J.P." Pendergast, owner and managing attorney of Pendergast Law. "They've been hurt because of someone else's negligence. They're in pain, and they don't know what to do next. We take that weight off of their shoulders so they can focus on getting back to their lives. It's like our motto says, 'You heal while we recover.'"

Based in Seattle, Pendergast Law has helped injury victims and their families for more than 30 years. The firm's experienced and responsive team understands the uncertainty clients face after a serious accident as well as the frustration of dealing with insurance companies simply to get their medical bills paid.

"Our job is to handle the details, from opening the claim with the insurance company to conducting a comprehensive investigation of the accident," Pendergast says. "We guide our clients through the entire process, and we're in constant communication throughout their case. We want every client to feel like they're being taken care of. Our core focus areas are Compassion, Communication, Results."

Most accident victims are under tremendous financial strain due to lost wages, Pendergast notes. That's why his firm offers free initial consultations and only charges attorney fees after the client has been compensated. If a case needs to go to trial, Pendergast Law advances the costs, so clients are never forced to pay out of pocket.

Born and raised in Washington, Pendergast has spent his entire career in the same community where he grew up. Decades of practice in the same courts, working with the same judges, defense attorneys, and insurance carriers, gives his team an understanding of how cases move locally-and a reputation that carries weight when it's time to negotiate.

This client-focused approach works. Pendergast Law has recovered more than $700 million for clients, and the firm's commitment to client care has earned it hundreds of 5-star Google reviews as well as recognition from Super Lawyers and other industry organizations. For Pendergast, however, the most important recognition is the firm's reputation in the community.

"When it's your name on the door, reputation is everything," Pendergast says. "People come to Pendergast Law because we've helped one of their friends or neighbors or someone in their family. We've even had insurance adjusters refer their own family members to us. When someone on the other side of the table trusts you with their family, that's the greatest compliment you can receive."

Prepared for Trial from Day One

Pendergast Law's long track record of successful outcomes is no accident. While many personal injury firms prefer to focus on settling cases quickly, Pendergast's team prepares every case for litigation from the start.

"Litigation can be an expensive and time-consuming process, and insurance companies are more than happy to use this to their advantage," says Pendergast. "We're focused on achieving the best possible outcome for the client, and we won't settle for something that isn't fair or in the client's best interest. If that means going to trial, we go to trial."

As a former King County deputy prosecuting attorney, Pendergast is no stranger to the courtroom. He's spent his entire career as a fierce advocate for those who have been harmed. "Working as a prosecutor is where I found my passion for helping victims," he says.

For Pendergast, the work has always been personal. His son has also gone on to become an attorney in Washington. "The commitment to law and to this community-that's in our blood," Pendergast says.

Contact Info:

pendergastlaw.com

425-537-7947

SOURCE: Pendergast Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pendergast-law-standing-with-clients-1174781