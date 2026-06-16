Monetary Metals: Redefining the Metals Market

Monetary Metals has created a new capital market, allowing investors to earn a yield on gold and silver by lending and leasing precious metals to qualified businesses.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / The global gold market, valued at an estimated $35 trillion in 2026, has long presented a paradox: a vast store of wealth, yet largely stagnant. Until now. Arizona-based Monetary Metals, founded by CEO Keith Weiner in 2012, is disrupting this historical norm by transforming gold from a passive asset into a dynamic, yield-generating investment.

"For too long, gold has been sitting completely idle, unable to earn a yield," explains Weiner. "Our team is pioneering a new capital market where gold itself, not just fiat currency, generates returns. As people increasingly turn to gold amidst concerns about paper currencies, we provide a mechanism to put this asset to productive use."

Previously, investors were only able to buy and sell gold for dollar gains. Monetary Metals provides two fixed-income options for gold and silver: leases and bonds. This is made possible through a marketplace platform that allows owners to lend their precious metals to qualified industry businesses like jewelry manufactures or gold refiners in exchange for a return paid in more ounces of metal. Investors retain ownership while still gaining compound interest in the form of gold or silver.

Going for Gold

As leaders in this new market, Weiner and his team can provide clients with opportunities of great value. They are currently paying 3.96% on gold, paid in gold, annually. This may not seem like much, but over time, the compounding yield adds up. For example, if a client had owned 100 ounces of gold with Monetary Metals over a 10-year period beginning in January, 2016, that client would have over 147 ounces of gold, worth $721,386, compared to 95.11 ounces ($465,303) of gold in storage, or 96.07 ounces in GLD ($470,000).1

Named on Inc. 5000's 2025 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, Monetary Metals is gearing up for massive expansion. Soon, Weiner predicts the company will grow by an additional 600% from its current 192,000 ounces of gold under management. "We're attracting gold at faster and faster rates," says Weiner. "We've been doubling every year, and I expect that to increase. This market has real legs. And in the next 3 to 5 years, our approach will be a well-known, obvious path on how to earn with gold."

The Golden Hippocratic Oath

Central to Monetary Metals' growth and ongoing success is its unwavering commitment to protecting investor assets, encapsulated in its Golden Hippocratic Oath: "Above all else, we strive to lose no gold."

When handling investors' gold, the team at Monetary Metals takes a layered approach to minimizing risk. For leases, clients' gold remains in their name, and ownership is never transferred to Monetary Metals or a third party. Various types of insurance coverage, including shipping insurance, vault insurance, and lease insurance, are included.

Monetary Metals isn't just defining a new capital market; this Arizona-headquartered innovator is shaping the future of finance, demonstrating how an ancient asset can be productive and thrive in a modern economy.

"Everyone should be able to save and finance business in gold," says Weiner. "We argue that the need for compounded interest is a universal human need. There's a steep opportunity cost for anybody who doesn't have that access. Part of our mission is to provide access to this new market for yield on gold to anyone who wants it, globally."

1 Analysis is hypothetical only and not an indicator of future returns. The analysis uses the monthly gold price from January 1, 2016, to January 1, 2026, the current weighted average annual yield of 3.96% at Monetary Metals (income paid monthly), an annual vault storage rate of 0.50%, and an annual expense ratio of 0.40% for GLD.

Contact Info:

4343 N Scottsdale Road, Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 852510

monetary-metals.com

480-867-2100

SOURCE: Monetary Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/monetary-metals-redefining-the-metals-market-1174978