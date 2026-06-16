Vazquez Law Firm: Experts in Criminal Defense

When the worst happens, Texans turn to seasoned defense attorney Amber Vazquez and her team.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Backed by 23 years of experience trying some of the most difficult cases in Texas, criminal defense attorney Amber Vazquez, founder of Vazquez Law Firm, is a strong legal force across the state. Certified in criminal law and licensed in all the state's federal districts-a distinction held by fewer than 1% of Texas lawyers-as well as the state supreme court and fifth circuit, Vazquez is one of the state's most elite lawyers.

Vazquez is equipped to handle the most complex federal cases, representing clients from elected officials to small business owners accused of crimes ranging from theft to fraud, conspiracy, and even accessory to murder.

Alongside attorney Megan Roper and backed by a team of trained professionals including paralegals, investigators, and mock trial groups, Vazquez uses the most relevant technology available to organize evidence and help defend clients. According to Vazquez, "We figure out how to do things smarter."

When asked about the main differentiator between her firm and others, Vazquez doesn't miss a beat. "We win," she says. "We do better work than everybody else and get good results. We go out and slay dragons in Texas."

Queen of Acquittals

There's a reason Texas Monthly magazine named Vazquez "Queen of Acquittals." In addition to taking on the hardest, most complex cases, she has extensive experience defending clients in the state's least forgiving districts. Consider the two-week mortgage fraud case in Llano where she represented the defendant and won after a hard-fought battle.

"These venues are known for convicting everyone and having tough juries," says Vazquez. "If I can go to the little corners of Texas and fight hard cases, I can pretty much do it anywhere."

Vazquez cites a case in Waco where she defended a client accused of being involved in murder. "For four years, he told everyone he wasn't there when the murder occurred," she says, yet no one listened until Vazquez. "The investigators we work with found evidence to show he wasn't in fact there, and we ended up getting the federal indictment dismissed."

The case taught her well. "We're dealing with the worst thing that ever happens to a person," says Vazquez. "I learned early on that you can do better work when you listen to your client in a meaningful way. That's where we really separate ourselves from other attorneys."

Being a woman in a male-dominated profession has only helped hone that skill. "It's very helpful to read between the lines, listen to all people involved, and comprehend things in a way others don't take the time to do,"

she says.

A fifth generation Texan of Mexican and Irish heritage, Vazquez attended the University of Texas at Austin (UT) for her undergraduate degree and went to law school in Colorado. After returning to UT for a death penalty workshop, she set up practice in her home state and has assisted clients with criminal law ever since.

For Vazquez, the motivation to help comes from the heart. "One of my best friend's brothers went to federal prison for drugs when we were in high school," she says. "I remember the devastation it had on her family. When you get to help someone's life in a profound way, there is nothing like it. It makes all the hard work we do well worth it."

Contact info:

512-220-8507

criminallawaustin.com

SOURCE: Vazquez Law Firm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vazquez-law-firm-experts-in-criminal-defense-1175055