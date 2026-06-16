Lakefront Capital: Planning With Clarity

Striving to make complex financial concepts simple, Northwestern Mutual's Lakefront Capital team helps clients navigate the challenges of wealth management so they can enjoy today while planning for tomorrow.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / For successful high net worth individuals, understanding how to approach financial planning can be confusing and intimidating. For business owners, things like 401(k) plans, executive benefits, and succession planning just scratch the surface of running a company. Those approaching retirement have to navigate social security, Medicare options, and how to manage portfolios. Across the board, one of the biggest questions people may have is how they can enjoy the assets they've earned today while still making sure they're prepared for what tomorrow may bring.

At Lakefront Capital, a Cleveland-based wealth management firm, a team of highly skilled professionals help clients answer these questions and more. Often, the end goal is helping clients balance monetary wealth with "lifestyle wealth." Lifestyle wealth, says Thomas Biel, Partner and Wealth Management Advisor, is "having the confidence to spend funds, enjoying life, and making memories with family." One way he and his team work toward this objective is by bringing other professionals in a client's life into the conversation.

"One thing we're adamant about is having collaboration between our clients' other advisors," says Biel. "We take the time to get to know their CPA, their attorney, their banker, etc., so clients can have another layer of security and confidence in their financial world."

Across its four partners, Lakefront Capital currently manages over $550 million in assets, a result of the firm's commitment to excellent, client-facing service. A discovery meeting at the beginning of the process helps advisors understand clients' goals, and then the team creates a digestible financial plan to reach those goals. The team strives to make a genuine connection with clients so they can provide the best possible results.

"From shaping a client's financial plan to making strategic decisions within our firm, our clients remain at the heart of every decision," says Toni Santillo, Director of Business Operations. "We believe their success is the foundation of ours."

Generation to Generation

At the center of Lakefront Capital is a multigenerational approach to financial planning. The team makes a point to employ advisors born in different generations so they best serve clients who are in different stages of life-even through retirement. Brian Boucher, President and Wealth Management Advisor, believes this is the best way to set his firm, his clients, and their families up for success long after he has stepped away from the firm himself.

"Multigenerational planning has become a core focus as our firm continues to grow," says Boucher, who was No. 15 on Forbes' Top Best-In-State Financial Security Professionals 2024 list. "We are intentionally developing the next generation of advisors and partners to service our clients' families for decades to come. Lakefront Capital is built to endure beyond any one individual. The company will live beyond us, and we are committed to strengthening a legacy for our firm and clients."

Forbes Best-In-State Top Financial Security Professionals (July 2024), based upon data as of 12/31/2023. Research & ranking provided by SHOOK Research, LLC. Northwestern Mutual and its advisors do not pay for placement on third-party rating lists, but do pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating(s). Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success. Members of Lakefront Capital use Lakefront Capital as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. Lakefront Capital is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency, or federal savings bank. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. To view detailed disclosures regarding individual representatives, view the information at lakefrontcapital.nm.com.

Contact info:

950 Main Avenue, Suite 600, Cleveland, OH 44113

216-377-7999

lakefrontcapital.nm.com

SOURCE: Lakefront Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/lakefront-capital-planning-with-clarity-1175102