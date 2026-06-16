SonicPure Partners with Arizona Game and Fish Department and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest on Luna Lake Pilot to Combat Harmful Algae Blooms

Pilot project will use SonicPure ultrasound systems to control HABs, including cyanobacteria and blue-green algae, and improve water conditions for fish, wildlife, and recreation

PHOENIX, AZ AND TORRANCE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / SonicPure is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest on a pilot project at Luna Lake near Alpine, Arizona. The project will use SonicPure's chemical-free ultrasound technology to combat harmful algae blooms, including cyanobacteria and blue-green algae, and improve water quality at the lake.

Luna Lake has experienced HAB-related fish kills in three of the past six years. The goal of the pilot is to evaluate SonicPure's ability to suppress harmful algae blooms, support healthier lake conditions, and protect fish, wildlife, and recreational use.

SonicPure's Pulsar 4400 transmits precisely tuned ultrasonic waves through the water column to target algae at the source. The technology interferes with algae buoyancy control, causing cells to sink below the light zone and die naturally. The process is chemical-free and safe for fish, aquatic plants, pets, and people.

"We are honored to partner with Arizona Game and Fish and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest on this important project at Luna Lake," said Rob Slingerland, President of SonicPure. "Harmful algae blooms, including cyanobacteria and blue-green algae, are a growing challenge for lakes, reservoirs, and recreational waters across the country. This pilot gives us an opportunity to demonstrate how SonicPure's technology can control HABs without chemicals while supporting healthier conditions for fish, wildlife, and the people who enjoy these waters."

The Luna Lake deployment includes two SonicPure Pulsar 4400 systems, which are marked by hazard buoys. Arizona Game and Fish requests that the public not touch, tamper with, remove, tie off to, or anchor near the equipment, as interfering with the units could compromise the study.

"Members of local angler groups and the public are already talking about how excited they are to see this project move forward," said Ryan Follmuth, Aquatic Wildlife Program Manager with Arizona Game and Fish Department. "There is real interest in seeing how this technology can improve conditions at Luna Lake, and many people are hopeful that, if successful, it could become a tool for other Arizona waters facing similar harmful algae bloom challenges."

For SonicPure, the Luna Lake project builds on its growing work with public agencies, municipalities, and water managers seeking sustainable ways to address harmful algae blooms, cyanobacteria, blue-green algae, and biofilm without relying solely on chemicals or repeated manual intervention.

"HABs impact more than water appearance," Slingerland added. "They can affect fisheries, recreation, public confidence, and long-term lake management. We believe ultrasound can be an important part of the solution, especially for water managers looking for a non-chemical approach."

The project is now underway at Luna Lake. SonicPure and its project partners will monitor performance and evaluate results as part of the ongoing pilot.

About SonicPure

SonicPure provides chemical-free ultrasound technology for algae and biofilm control in lakes, reservoirs, wastewater systems, drinking water facilities, aquaculture, and other water environments. Its Pulsar 4400 technology runs continuously to suppress algae and biofilm growth, including cyanobacteria and blue-green algae, reduce maintenance demands, and support cleaner, healthier water.

Water managers, lake owners, municipalities, and agencies dealing with harmful algae blooms, cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae can contact SonicPure at www.sonicpure.com, +1 (310) 955-4005 or sales@sonicpure.com to discuss whether chemical-free ultrasound technology may be a fit for their waterbody.

SOURCE: SonicPure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/sonicpure-partners-with-arizona-game-and-fish-department-and-apache-sitgreaves-nat-1176025