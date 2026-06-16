SoCal Aesthetic Surgery Expands Treatment Options With Addition of CO2 SmartXide PRO Laser

The addition of SmartXide PRO expands non-surgical skin rejuvenation options for patients seeking improved tone, texture, and collagen renewal.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / SoCal Aesthetic Surgery has expanded its non-surgical skin rejuvenation services with the addition of the CO2 SmartXide PRO laser, a next-generation fractional resurfacing platform designed to improve skin quality with enhanced precision, customizable treatment settings, and minimal downtime. The practice, led by facial aesthetics specialist Dr. Homer Hojjat , continues to broaden treatment options for patients seeking effective solutions for sun damage, texture irregularities, fine lines, and age-related skin changes.

The SmartXide PRO technology is built on more than two decades of fractional CO2 innovation and represents a significant advancement in energy-based rejuvenation. The system is engineered to provide a high degree of treatment flexibility, allowing practitioners to fine-tune depth, energy delivery, and patterning to match each patient's needs. This enables SoCal Aesthetic Surgery to offer both subtle resurfacing and more comprehensive corrective treatments with greater control and consistency.

A Technology Designed for Precision and Personalization

The SmartXide PRO platform is notable for its broad range of fractional and micro-ablative capabilities. Its design allows providers to adjust multiple parameters, including dwell time, energy output, and spacing, to address concerns at various depths of the skin. This adaptability is supported by SmartPulse and SmartStack technologies, which help regulate energy delivery and control the depth of vaporization during treatment. These features contribute to improved safety, predictable outcomes, and more efficient resurfacing sessions.

By integrating this system, SoCal Aesthetic Surgery can tailor treatments for a wide variety of concerns, including photoaging, benign pigmented lesions, acne and traumatic scars, and texture changes related to aging. The device's versatility also extends to delicate areas such as the eyelids, where thin skin requires a high level of precision. This supports the practice's goal of offering a comprehensive and patient-centered approach to both early and more advanced signs of facial aging.

Improving Skin Quality Through Fractional CO2 Resurfacing

Fractional CO2 technology remains one of the most effective non-surgical options for improving skin quality. The SmartXide PRO platform is designed to target damaged or aging skin with micro-ablative channels while stimulating new collagen formation in the surrounding tissue. This process supports gradual skin renewal and contributes to improvements in tone, texture, fine lines, pigmentation irregularities, and other signs of photoaging.

The system is also engineered to address concerns such as wrinkles, enlarged pores, crepey skin, and mild laxity with minimal downtime, supported by advanced energy delivery that helps reduce prolonged residual heat. These features contribute to a more comfortable treatment experience and a quicker return to normal activities. By incorporating the SmartXide PRO, SoCal Aesthetic Surgery expands its ability to offer a non-surgical option for patients seeking enhanced skin smoothness, improved luminosity, and targeted correction of sun damage, while supporting long-term skin health.

SMARTlase: A Streamlined Patient Experience

The SmartXide PRO system also supports SMARTlase, a fractional resurfacing approach designed to deliver controlled energy with reduced residual heat. This helps create a more comfortable treatment experience and contributes to shorter downtime. Most treatments can be completed in approximately 30 minutes, and patients typically experience mild redness for one to two days before returning to normal activities.

SMARTpulse technology enhances this process by regulating how energy is delivered into the skin, allowing the system to target areas of damage with precision. SMARTlase is well-suited for concerns such as fine lines, sun damage, enlarged pores, uneven texture, and early signs of aging. Many patients notice improvements in smoothness and clarity within days, with continued enhancement as collagen production progresses.

This combination of efficiency, comfort, and focused energy delivery makes SMARTlase a valuable addition to SoCal Aesthetic Surgery's non-surgical treatment options, particularly for individuals seeking visible improvements in skin quality without extended recovery time.

Applications Across Face, Neck, and Select Body Areas

The SmartXide PRO is engineered to adapt to multiple treatment areas, including the face, neck, and other regions commonly affected by sun exposure or texture changes. Its adjustable settings allow practitioners to tailor resurfacing for thinner or more delicate skin, such as around the eyelids, while also offering deeper correction when treating acne scars or more advanced photoaging.

This adaptability supports SoCal Aesthetic Surgery's mission to deliver personalized treatment plans grounded in safety and clinical precision. Whether used as a standalone procedure or as a complement to other facial rejuvenation techniques, the SmartXide PRO expands the practice's ability to address a broad spectrum of skin concerns.

Integrating Advanced Laser Rejuvenation Into Facial Aesthetic Care

Dr. Homer Hojjat's experience in facial aesthetics guides the practice's approach to integrating new technology. As a dual-trained specialist in reconstructive and aesthetic treatments, Dr. Hojjat prioritizes options that improve tissue quality, enhance surgical results, and offer reliable outcomes for patients pursuing non-surgical care. The addition of the SmartXide PRO aligns with this direction by offering a solution that can be used independently or alongside procedures such as chemical peels, neuromodulator treatments, or other energy-based modalities.

Patients exploring laser resurfacing can learn more about available options through the practice's dedicated laser skin resurfacing page or by following recent treatment highlights shared on the practice's Instagram account .

About SoCal Aesthetic Surgery

Located in Irvine, CA, SoCal Aesthetic Surgery is a patient-focused practice specializing in facial rejuvenation, surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and advanced skin rejuvenation. Under the leadership of Dr. Homer Hojjat , the practice offers individualized treatment plans designed to support natural-looking results with an emphasis on safety, precision, and long-term care.

Patients interested in CO2 laser resurfacing or other aesthetic services can contact the practice through the online form at: https://www.socalaestheticsurgery.com/contact .

Media Contact

SoCal Aesthetic Surgery

Phone: (949) 996-3274

Website: www.socalaestheticsurgery.com/

SOURCE: SoCal Aesthetic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/socal-aesthetic-surgery-expands-treatment-options-with-addition-of-co-1176246