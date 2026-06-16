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ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Barefoot Risks: Why Summer Activities Can Lead to Hidden Foot Injuries, According to Ankle & Foot Centers of America

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / As temperatures rise and more people spend time outdoors, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is encouraging individuals to be mindful of the hidden risks that summer activities can pose to foot health.

Whether walking barefoot at the beach, around the pool, or during outdoor recreation, feet are exposed to a variety of hazards including cuts, puncture wounds, burns from hot surfaces, and infections. Increased activity levels during the summer can also contribute to conditions such as heel pain, tendon injuries, and other overuse-related foot and ankle problems.

Many people underestimate the impact that seemingly minor foot issues can have on their overall mobility. Symptoms such as persistent discomfort, skin irritation, or changes in the appearance of the feet should not be ignored. Common concerns ranging from peeling skin and irritation to more significant foot and ankle conditions can become increasingly problematic without proper care. Patients experiencing seasonal skin concerns may find helpful information about summer foot peeling and irritation and when it may be time to seek professional evaluation.

Foot and ankle specialists recommend wearing supportive footwear whenever possible, especially during activities that involve prolonged standing, walking, or uneven terrain. Individuals participating in seasonal sports and recreational activities should also be aware of the increased risk of sports-related foot and ankle injuries, which can become more common during the summer months.

By taking preventative measures and addressing symptoms early, patients can reduce their risk of injury and continue enjoying an active lifestyle throughout the season.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Ankle & Foot Centers of America.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America
With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America?is recognized as one of the nation's top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions. Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes, so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Media Contact
Buse Hoffman
BuseH@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: Ankle & Foot Centers of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/barefoot-risks-why-summer-activities-can-lead-to-hidden-foot-injuries-1177359

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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