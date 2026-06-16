Engage People Sustains Industry Momentum With Multiple Award Wins and Recognitions

Engage People's Commitment to Its Product Innovation and Client Success is Underscored by Recent Industry Wins and Finalist Recognitions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Engage People , the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, showcases continued growth and impact following recognition across multiple leading industry awards programs. These accolades reflect the significant momentum behind Engage's platform as it continues to drive innovation across loyalty, payments, and finance.

"As the loyalty industry shifts toward a future where rewards are integrated into every consumer transaction, these recognitions validate Engage's vision for seamless, embedded finance," said Jonathan Silver , CEO of Engage People. "Our team's dedication to product innovation and engineering excellence has been the driving force behind this momentum. We are reimagining how consumers interact with their rewards through technology that creates real, lasting value and gives people a reason to keep coming back. These honors confirm that we are on the right path."

The company's recent recognitions highlight its dedication to delivering real-world value. At the recent Loyalty360 Loyalty Expo , Engage was honored with the following awards:

Best in Class Technology

Customer Loyalty Supplier Team

"Engage People has established itself as a true leader in the loyalty space, redefining what it means to deliver value to consumers through real-time redemption capabilities," said Mark Johnson , CEO of Loyalty360. "As a longstanding Loyalty360 member, who repeatedly earned awards through our program, I've had a front-row seat to Engage's evolution. They've transformed loyalty from a passive points balance into a living financial utility, one that shapes purchasing decisions well before a consumer ever reaches checkout. I look forward to watching their vision for real-time value continue to set the standard for the industry."

In addition to these wins, Engage has been named a finalist in several global awards programs, further underscoring the resonance of its platform in the evolving payments and loyalty landscape:

FinTech Futures PayTech Awards: Finalist, Best Consumer Payments System

Banking Tech Awards USA 2026 : Finalist, Best Embedded Payment Solution

International Loyalty Awards 2026: Finalist, Best Use of Technology Worldwide in Loyalty

Engage remains energized to continue shaping the landscape of loyalty and payments. Earlier this year, the organization launched Engage AI , an agentic loyalty experience, to extend its embedded finance capabilities. Engage's CTO, Len Covello, shared more during a recent session for Loyalty360's Loyalty University on "Rebuilding Loyalty Through Real-Time Value." A preview of this discussion can be viewed here .

Discover how Engage People can help your loyalty program drive engagement with PwP by visiting www.engagepeople.com .

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities. Engage People is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com .

Media Contact:

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Engage People

engage@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Engage People

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/engage-people-sustains-industry-momentum-with-multiple-award-win-1177881