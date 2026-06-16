CVS Health: Aetna Donates $130,000 to Kansas City Organizations To Support Nutrition, Mental Health, Maternal Health and Health-Related Social Needs

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Aetna Better Health of Missouri, a CVS Health company (NYSE:CVS), announced new collaborations with five local community-based organizations to support better health outcomes in the Kansas City area. Through donations totaling $130,000, Aetna is helping fund initiatives that address nutrition, mental health, maternal health and health-related social needs, reinforcing its commitment to building healthier communities.

"At Aetna Better Health of Missouri, we're committed to supporting communities by collaborating with trusted organizations that are deeply rooted in Kansas City," said Lisa Baird, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Missouri. "Through these local relationships, we can connect individuals and families to the care, resources and support they need-helping address health care needs and the factors that influence health so they can thrive."

Donation Recipients and Community Impact

University of Missouri Kansas City Foundation will use the funds to support the FoodFARMacy initiative, a partnership between the UMKC Community Health Nutrition Lab and University Health's Community Health Strategies department, which addresses community nutritional needs within the context of health care. Families receive culturally specific produce, recipes, and nutrition education, while trained FoodFARMacy coaches from community-based partner agencies across Kansas City encourage participants to adopt consistent, healthy eating habits. According to the latest Missouri State Health Assessment, Missouri ranked 16th out of 50 states for the highest rate of adult obesity, highlighting the urgent need for nutrition-focused interventions.

"FoodFARMacy is a powerful example of how health care and community organizations can work together to address social determinants of health," said Charlie Shields, President and Chief Executive Officer of University Health. "This support from Aetna will help us reach more families and make a lasting difference in their lives."

Whole Parent Foundation works to provide access to compassionate mental health care for parents and caregivers, offering support groups and wraparound services for those experiencing mental health struggles related to expanding their families. The funding from Aetna will enable the organization to expand its program from one main hub to eight locations across Missouri, increasing access to vital mental health resources.

Nurture KC, through its Kansas City Healthy Start Initiative, deploys Community Health Workers to provide one-on-one support to families with infants up to 18 months old. The funding will support care coordination, resource navigation, health education and social support for program participants in the Kansas City area.

HCC Network, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), serves patients in west central rural Missouri through a network of six clinics offering medical, dental and behavioral health services. Funding will support Social Determinants of Health screens to evaluate needed resources and support for patients.

Bothwell Regional Health Center provides a full range of diagnostic, medical and surgical services to patients in west-central Missouri. The funding will support the addition of a care coordinator aligned to the ToRCH program, which addresses social care challenges that compromise individuals' ability to maintain their health and effectively manage chronic conditions.

Aetna's collaboration with these organizations demonstrates its ongoing commitment to improving health outcomes and addressing the social factors that influence well-being in the Kansas City region.

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About Aetna Medicaid

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health company, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of Medicaid members, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve members in 15 states, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact

Monica Prinzing

Monica.Prinzing@CVSHealth.com

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aetna-donates-130-000-to-kansas-city-organizations-to-support-nutriti-1178097