Monrovia, Liberia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCID: HMMR) today announced a significant milestone in the continued growth of HammerPay Liberia, marked by the expansion of its merchant network and the ongoing development of HammerMarketplace.

Over the past several years, HammerPay has focused on building the infrastructure, partnerships, and local relationships needed to support digital commerce in Liberia. Those efforts have evolved into a growing ecosystem that connects consumers, merchants, and families through a platform designed around everyday transactions and essential services.

Today, HammerPay users can access a growing network of participating businesses that includes healthcare providers, pharmacies, supermarkets, and specialty retailers. Participating merchants include GIMS Hospital, Karish Eye Care, Buntu Pharmaceuticals, Redemption Pharmacy, Moony Pharmacy, Right Choice Supermarket, Dominion Super Store, Saksouk Shopping Center, Pee Cee Super Store, Sunshine Mini Mart, and other local businesses serving communities throughout Liberia.

Building on that foundation, HammerMarketplace brings commerce and payments together in a single experience that allows users to browse participating merchants, purchase products and services, fund wallets, and support family members and friends across Liberia.

The expansion reflects HammerPay's broader mission of helping Liberians both at home and abroad stay connected to the people and communities that matter most. By linking consumers directly with participating merchants, the platform creates practical ways for families to purchase everyday goods and services while supporting local businesses.

"HammerPay was built to solve real problems and create real opportunities," said Vaanii Baker, Chairman and CEO of HammerPay Africa Ventures. "Our goal has always been to make it easier for people to support their families, connect with trusted local merchants, and participate in Liberia's growing digital economy. The progress we are seeing today reflects years of work by our team, our merchant partners, and the communities we serve."

As the network continues to expand, HammerPay remains focused on increasing merchant participation, enhancing the customer experience, and creating additional opportunities for businesses to reach customers through digital commerce.

"We are proud of the foundation that has been built," Baker added. "This milestone reflects the progress that comes from bringing merchants, consumers, and technology together in a way that delivers meaningful value. We remain focused on expanding opportunities for businesses while making commerce more accessible for the people who rely on it every day."

The continued growth of HammerPay and HammerMarketplace represents another step forward in the Company's effort to expand access to digital commerce and financial services while supporting economic participation throughout Liberia.

About HammerPay

HammerPay (USA) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary and brand operated by Hammer Technology Holdings Corp. (OTCID: HMMR), is a mobile-first digital technology product, powering stored-value digital services for businesses and consumers, including those previously left outside the digital revolution. HammerPay was developed to scale a highly attractive digital cash/cashless solution to be deployed along with partners around the world, delivering expertise for both developed and developing economies. For more information, contact Investor Relations at info@hammerpay.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

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Source: Hammer Technology Holdings