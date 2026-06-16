Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - The latest episode of the DesignRush Podcast features Daman Grewal, founding partner at LogisticsSales.com, on why revenue growth can create problems when service systems, training, and customer handoffs are not built to support it.

Daman Grewal speaks on the DesignRush Podcast about sales, service systems, and customer trust.

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In episode No. 139, Grewal breaks down the gap many founders miss: sales can bring in accounts faster than a business can serve them well. When that happens, growth can expose weak systems instead of strengthening the company.

"Customer service is key because if you lose track of what you're truly doing, then everything goes haywire," Grewal told DesignRush host Kia Johnson.

The episode examines how founders can end up carrying too much of the sales logic themselves, how trust changes once a deal is signed, and why AI can help with outreach and follow-up without replacing human judgment in higher-value accounts.

In this episode, Grewal discusses:

Why more sales can create more pressure when service systems are thin

How founder-led selling can become a bottleneck

Why trust matters just as much after the sale as before it

How AI can help teams with prospecting, CRM workflows, and basic customer questions

Why high-value deals still depend on human accountability

Catch the episode on YouTube and Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Daman Grewal

Daman Grewal is a founding partner at LogisticsSales.com, where he teaches entrepreneurship and sales fundamentals. His background includes logistics, operations, sales, and business development through Centurion Trucking, which was recognized on Canada's PROFIT 500 and Growth 500 lists.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush