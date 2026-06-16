Strategic investment will support EfficientIP's continued growth and leadership in network infrastructure and DNS security

Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses, today announced its acquisition of EfficientIP, a global leader in DNS, DHCP and IP Address Management (DDI) and DNS security solutions, from its founders and minority investors TempoCap and Jolt Capital, in partnership with management. As part of the acquisition, Norman Girard will continue to lead EfficientIP as Chief Executive Officer, and the company's founders, Jean-Yves Bisiaux, Sylvain Galliano and Ronan David, have reinvested in the business. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Paris, EfficientIP helps organizations simplify, secure and automate critical network infrastructure services through its integrated DDI and DNS security platform. As companies continue to modernize increasingly complex hybrid, multi-cloud and AI-enabled environments, EfficientIP enables customers to improve operational efficiency, strengthen security, increase infrastructure visibility and ensure operational resilience.

Serving more than 1,500 customers worldwide across a broad range of industries including financial services, telecommunications, energy, retail, education and the public sector, EfficientIP has established itself as a leading provider of network automation and security solutions, delivering the scale, reliability and innovation required to support today's digital-first operations. EfficientIP employs approximately 220 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

"EfficientIP has established itself as a mission-critical platform for organizations seeking to automate and secure their network infrastructure," said Quentin Lathuille, Partner at Francisco Partners. "We are confident that the company's specialized technology, strong customer validation and consistent growth combined with Francisco Partners' track record of scaling infrastructure and security software companies will make this partnership a powerful driver of EfficientIP's continued momentum."

Francisco Partners will work closely with EfficientIP's management team to build on the company's strong market position and capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for secure, automated network solutions.

Drawing on its extensive experience supporting software platforms through periods of growth and transformation, Francisco Partners will help EfficientIP further scale its operations, expand its global presence and enhance its product offerings, while continuing to deliver best-in-class solutions to customers worldwide.

"Francisco Partners' deep software expertise and extensive experience scaling global technology businesses make them an exceptional partner for EfficientIP," said Norman Girard, CEO of EfficientIP. "As demand for secure, automated network infrastructure continues to grow, this partnership will enable us to accelerate innovation, expand our global reach, and continue investing in the solutions our customers rely on to secure and manage their networks. We are excited to embark on this next chapter and leverage Francisco Partners' resources and strategic support to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead."

Advisors

Arma Partners and IA Global Capital served as financial advisors and Jones Day served as legal counsel to EfficientIP, TempoCap and Jolt Capital. GP Bullhound served as financial advisor and Paul Hastings served as legal counsel to Francisco Partners.

About EfficientIP

EfficientIP is a global specialist in DNS, DHCP and IP Address Management (DDI) and DNS security solutions. Its integrated platform helps organizations automate network services, strengthen cybersecurity, improve operational efficiency and ensure the availability of critical applications and digital services. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Paris, EfficientIP serves more than 1,500 customers worldwide across industries including financial services, telecommunications, energy, retail, education and the public sector, with operations spanning Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. For further information, please visit efficientip.com.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 25 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in over 500 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With over $50 billion in capital raised to date, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

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Contacts:

EfficientIP

marketing@efficientip.com

Francisco Partners

Prosek Partners

pro-FP@prosek.com