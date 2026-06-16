Ardent Credit Services, a leading debt recovery and credit management provider, today announced its expansion into the Canadian market in an effort to support the country's mounting financial pressures. Ardent Credit Services is a sister company of Phillips Cohen Associates (PCA), one of North America's most recognized and trusted names in debt recovery.

As Canadian lenders navigate rising delinquency rates, tightening credit conditions, and growing financial pressure across consumer segments, Ardent Credit Services will now offer its full suite of recovery and credit management services to lenders and financial institutions nationwide.

While this marks a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy, the expansion comes at a critical moment, as Canadian lenders and businesses increasingly seek effective and ethical credit recovery solutions. In fact, several existing UK clients are already preparing to expand their partnerships with Ardent by adopting its services in the Canadian market.

"Over the past 15 years, Phillips Cohen Associates has given us a front-row seat to the growing financial strain impacting both businesses and consumers in Canada," said Adam Cohen, Executive Chairman of Ardent Credit Services and Phillips Cohen Associates. "That presence and reputation in the North American market gives Ardent a distinct advantage as we expand into Canada. We're seeing increasing demand from lenders and organizations looking for recovery partners that can deliver strong performance while still protecting customer relationships and brand reputation. This market entry comes at a critical moment for Canadian lenders and consumers alike."

Ardent Credit Services differentiates itself through a blended collections model that integrates both digital and traditional recovery methods. This hybrid approach enables more strategic engagement with cross-generational customers, driving higher recovery rates while maintaining a strong focus on customer experience.

"With a 92 percent customer satisfaction rate internationally and Excellent ratings on independent consumer review platforms such as TrustPilot, we've proven that effective recovery performance can be combined with empathy and compliance," said Nick Cherry, Divisional CEO of Ardent Credit Services and Phillips Cohen Associates. "Expanding into Canada under a leadership team with an established track record, backed by the reputation Phillips Cohen Associates has built across North America, allows us to bring our technology-led, ethical approach to a market where financial institutions are actively seeking better outcomes, both in terms of performance and customer relationships."

Founded in 1997, Ardent Credit Services has built a reputation for delivering "quality with compliance," resulting in long-standing relationships with regulated and blue-chip organizations. As a sister company of Phillips Cohen Associates, Ardent benefits from the deep institutional knowledge and trusted industry relationships that Phillips Cohen Associates has cultivated over more than three decades serving financial institutions across North America.

Having recovered more than £157 million (approximately CAD $291.3 million) in 2025, Ardent is setting a new benchmark for modern debt recovery through a model rooted in intelligent technology, compliance, and customer-centricity.

As a longstanding member of the UK Credit Services Association (CSA), Ardent was also one of the first Debt Collection Agencies to receive FCA authorization in 2015, reinforcing its leadership in regulatory compliance and industry standards.

With its entry into Canada, Ardent aims to redefine expectations for debt recovery in the region by combining advanced technology with a human-centered approach, supported by the credibility and North American relationships that Phillips Cohen Associates has built over decades. This gives lenders an effective alternative to traditional recovery partners, delivered by a leadership team with a known and trusted presence in the market.

About Ardent Credit Services

Established in 1997, Ardent Credit Services Ltd is a PCA Global Ventures subsidiary that is a highly regarded provider of early arrears (including white label) and post charge-off collections to a wide range of blue-chip companies. Based in Liverpool, UK, Ardent employs 150 staff and is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. We pride ourselves on being passionate, dedicated, and thoughtful in our service delivery, whilst placing the customer at the heart of all our decisions. For more information, visit https://ardentcredit.com/canada/.

About Phillips Cohen Associates, Ltd.

Phillips Cohen Associates, Ltd. built its reputation in the credit industry by providing specialized, compassionate engagement services to clients. Focusing on customer care, compliance, and innovation, Phillips Cohen Associates, Ltd. delivers solutions that support businesses while maintaining sensitivity and professionalism in all interactions. To learn more, visit https://phillips-cohen.com/.

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