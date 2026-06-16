Reveal Private Deployment, aji GenAI and Logikcull FOI response automation now available across EMEA, bringing enterprise-grade infrastructure and review capabilities to European legal teams

Reveal, the provider of integrated AI-native platforms that span the eDiscovery lifecycle, today announced a major expansion of its European operations, bringing Reveal Private Deployment (RPD), its aji GenAI review engine and Logikcull's government transparency capabilities to organizations across EMEA. The expansion addresses the unique data sovereignty, regulatory compliance and operational requirements of European legal teams while delivering the AI-powered eDiscovery capabilities trusted by more than 4,000 organizations globally.

The announcement represents Reveal's largest European investment to date, reflecting growing demand from EMEA-based corporations, law firms and government agencies for eDiscovery infrastructure that meets regional data protection requirements without sacrificing performance or AI capabilities.

"European legal teams face unique requirements: GDPR compliance, data residency mandates and cross-border transfer restrictions that make cloud-only solutions unworkable for many organizations," said Eric Harmon, CEO of Reveal. "Reveal Private Deployment gives European customers enterprise-grade eDiscovery infrastructure they can deploy in their own data centers or regional cloud environments. Combined with aji's GenAI review capabilities and Logikcull's open records response automation, we're delivering the full spectrum of AI-powered eDiscovery European organizations need."

Reveal Private Deployment: European Data Sovereignty Without Compromise

Reveal Private Deployment enables European organizations to run Reveal's enterprise platform in their own infrastructure or regional cloud environments, addressing data sovereignty and regulatory compliance requirements while maintaining feature parity with Reveal's SaaS offering.

Organizations maintain complete control over where data is stored and processed, meeting GDPR Article 44 requirements and satisfying data localization mandates in Germany, France and other jurisdictions. Deployment options include private cloud and on-premise data centers. A dedicated support team provides European coverage with local language support.

aji GenAI Review: Purpose-Built Legal AI for Europe

Reveal's aji GenAI review engine is now available to European customers in Reveal Enterprise SaaS and through Reveal Private Deployment. Unlike general-purpose foundation models, aji is architected for legal precision, trained on legal data and embedded in workflows that provide the audit trails European courts and regulators require.

European legal teams can accelerate document review with AI-powered relevance suggestions, identify privileged material using models calibrated for legal concepts and generate defensible work product with complete audit trails.

Logikcull FOI Automation: Government Transparency for European Public Sector

Reveal is bringing Logikcull's government transparency capabilities to European public sector organizations, enabling automated processing of freedom of information requests and data subject access requests (DSARs) under GDPR Article 15.

Logikcull's PII labeling and redaction capabilities address specific EMEA requirements: automated PII detection across multiple European languages, GDPR-compliant redaction workflows with audit trails and support for cross-border data subject access requests. European government agencies can process transparency requests without vendor dependencies, reducing costs while meeting disclosure timelines and protecting sensitive personal data.

Addressing European Legal Market Requirements

The expansion reflects Reveal's recognition that European legal teams operate under fundamentally different constraints: data sovereignty mandates that make cloud-only solutions unworkable, strict GDPR requirements for data minimization and accountability, cross-border complexity involving multiple jurisdictions and the need for platforms supporting multiple languages across civil law, common law and hybrid legal systems.

The expansion includes significant European investment: regional data center partnerships enabling RPD deployment across major markets, expanded European support teams, enhanced compliance certifications including ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II, and partnerships with European legal service providers and consultants.

"We're making the investment European organizations need: infrastructure they can deploy locally, AI capabilities that meet their defensibility standards and compliance frameworks that address their regulatory reality," Harmon said.

Reveal Private Deployment, aji and Logikcull FOI capabilities are available now to European customers. For more information about the Reveal suite of products, visit www.revealdata.com, and logikcull.com.

About Reveal

Reveal is the provider of integrated legal AI platforms spanning the eDiscovery lifecycle, including Reveal Enterprise, Logikcull and Onna. As an early innovator in AI, machine learning and automation, the company has driven legal technology adoption for over two decades. Reveal's suite of solutions is trusted by more than 4,000 legal teams globally, including Am Law 200 firms, Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies and leading global advisory firms, to uncover and strategically act on insights faster across the entire eDiscovery process. For more information, visit www.revealdata.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Liz Whelan

312.315.0160

lwhelan@revealdata.com