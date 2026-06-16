The viral motion-based active play system brings its first major football partnership to the pitch, including a kit sponsorship, fan activations, and a commitment to youth sports development

Building on its breakout success in the U.S. and Canada that propelled the company into a top-selling console, Nex, maker of Nex Playground, the active play system that gets families moving together, is announcing a new partnership with Wrexham Association Football Club (Wrexham AFC), the historic Welsh football club co-owned by Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, and the third-oldest professional football club in the world.

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Following widespread social buzz and strong consumer demand in North America, Nex is expanding its international presence through a milestone partnership with Wrexham AFC. The agreement includes a kit sleeve sponsorship and a joint commitment to fan engagement and youth sports initiatives through the Wrexham AFC Foundation and Academy.

"Wrexham AFC and Nex are both writing exciting new chapters in our respective journeys, driven by a shared commitment to community and connection," said Tom Kang, President and Head of International at Nex. "As we expand into the U.K., we're proud to partner with a club that has inspired supporters around the world while staying true to the people and families at the heart of its success. Together, we look forward to creating memorable experiences that bring families together through sports, movement, and play."

Nex and Wrexham share a commitment to creating meaningful experiences for fans and families. By combining Wrexham's supporter-led culture with Nex's approach to active play, the partnership will deliver fan engagement opportunities and youth sports initiatives in Wrexham and beyond.

"Nex Playground and Wrexham both have big dreams and have experienced giant leaps forward in the past few years," said Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, Co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC. "We look forward to growing together and Nex Playground consoles also allow the esteemed but aging Wrexham Co-Chairmen the ability to keep playing and competing but with less risk of ACL tears. Also both brands have the letter 'x' which we feel is essential to any collab."

Fans can expect to see Nex Playground branding on the sleeve of Wrexham AFC's kit for the 2026-27 season, with activations throughout the season at the Racecourse Ground as part of the new Kop Stand, and during the Club's summer tour. These experiences will bring the brand directly to supporters through a dedicated Nex Game Zone and youth-focused community initiatives. Nex will also be featured in the Emmy Award-winning docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, as well as at select club events and international matches.

As part of the U.K. launch, Nex will be hosting a free, open-to-the-public showcase of Nex Playground at Wimbledon Park, July 1-4, 2026. Nex Playground will officially be available for purchase in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland starting June 22, 2026 at Amazon, Argos, Smyths Toys, and TikTok Shop online and in select retail stores. Store availability can be found at nexplayground.com/find-in-stores.

About Nex

Nex is on a mission to connect families and friends through active play. Created by parents for parents, Nex combines technology and play to deliver fun, social, and interactive experiences powered by natural body motion. Its award-winning active play system, Nex Playground, is the only controller-free console built specifically for kids and families with safety and privacy at the core of its design. Nex Playground is kidSAFE+ COPPA compliant and a member of the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI). Motion-tracking data and processing stay local to the device, and every system includes a built-in camera cover.

Nex Playground with Play Pass features a growing library of 60+ motion, dance, fitness, and educational experiences, including Nex Originals and collaborations with partners such as Paramount, Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, and NBCUniversal. Nex has been recognized by Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, TIME's Best Inventions, and Parents' Best Entertainment System for Families, and has earned Red Dot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards.

Nex Playground is available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, Argos, Smyths Toys and TikTok Shop online and select retail stores. To learn more, visit nex.inc or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club are based in Wrexham, North Wales, and after an historic, record-breaking three consecutive promotions are competing in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest Club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham have won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The Racecourse Ground, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC are owned by Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk or follow @wrexham_afc.

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Contacts:

Nex Contact

BerlinRosen for Nex

nex@berlinrosen.com

Wrexham AFC Contact

colin.henrys@wrexhamafc.co.uk

sarahp@maximumeffort.com