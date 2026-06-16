Awards recognize foundational research that helped shape the fields of mixed-integer and nonlinear optimization-and reflect the company's deep scientific roots.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, today announced recognitions received by Dr. Edward Rothberg and Dr. Andreas Wächter from leading academic and industry organizations for research that has had lasting impact on the field of optimization.

"Gurobi was founded on a commitment to rigorous, applied optimization research," said Dr. Oliver Bastert, CTO, Gurobi. "And these recognitions are a reflection of that legacy. The foundational work that Ed and Andreas produced continues to shape the field, and that same spirit of scientific innovation drives everything we do today."

Dr. Edward Rothberg, co-founder and Chairman of the Board at Gurobi, was recently honored with the INFORMS Test of Time Paper Award for his paper, "An Evolutionary Algorithm for Polishing Mixed Integer Programming Solutions." The paper introduced a novel approach to finding high-quality solutions to difficult MIP problems expanding what was possible within the MIP framework and influencing solver research ever since.

"Mixed-integer programming is powerful for both finding high-quality solutions and proving their quality. My work focused on the solutions side-opening up problems normally considered out of bounds for MIP, all while staying within that powerful and flexible framework. I'm gratified it has had lasting value for the field," said Dr. Rothberg.

Dr. Andreas Wächter, a Senior Developer of Gurobi's optimization engine development team, has received the 2026 SIAM Activity Group on Optimization Test of Time Award-jointly with Lorenz Biegler of Carnegie Mellon University-for their paper, "On the implementation of an interior-point filter line-search algorithm for large-scale nonlinear programming." Now 20 years old, the paper remains widely referenced in nonlinear optimization research and practice.

"Our research focused on the development of a practical and efficient interior-point algorithm for nonlinear optimization, motivated by challenging applications in chemical and energy processes," says Dr. Wächter. "We are deeply grateful that this work continues to support both researchers and practitioners in their work."

As organizations increasingly rely on optimization to support AI-driven and operational decision-making, continued innovation in areas such as mixed-integer and nonlinear optimization remains critical. Gurobi's research and development team continues to advance optimization technologies used to solve increasingly complex decision problems across industries such as energy, supply chain, manufacturing, and finance.

To learn more about Gurobi's research and technology, visit www.gurobi.com.

About Gurobi

Gurobi is the world's most powerful optimization solver, built to help organizations determine the optimal course of action when faced with complex, real-world decision problems. As an integral AI technology, Gurobi applies mathematical optimization to transform data into reliable, defensible decisions.

Organizations across industries use Gurobi to optimize supply chains, allocate resources, price products, and manage risk-allowing them to act quickly, model complex systems without compromise, and make decisions they can stand behind.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in over 40 industries, including leading organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616963863/en/

Contacts:

Melissa Cifarelli

Matter Communications

(585) 666-9511

gurobi@matternow.com