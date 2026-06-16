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PR Newswire
16.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Antigravity Elevates Summer Adventures on Prime Day, Offering Up to 25% Off on A1 and Other Exclusive Deals

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antigravity today announced its biggest sale of the year is happening this Prime Day. Starting June 23, A1 - the world's first 8K 360 drone, co-engineered with Insta360 - will be available for up to 25% off on Amazon and Antigravity's official website. A1 accessories will also be offered at 20% off. In addition to savings on the award-winning drone, customers who sign up on the teaser page by June 23 and purchase an A1 bundle during the sale will receive a free 65W GaN Fast Charger, Flight Battery, or High-Capacity Flight Battery, depending on the region and bundle purchased.

As the weather warms and adventure calls, A1 is the ideal drone for capturing unforgettable vacation memories. From beach days to mountain getaways, its intuitive "point-to-fly" controls make flying easy and enjoyable for users of all ages, while the premium Vision Goggles transform flights into immersive aerial adventures. With a low-latency 2.5K display, the goggles put users in the pilot's seat, delivering breathtaking views that let them experience every destination from an entirely new perspective.

A1's 8K 360 drone camera captures every angle in exceptional detail, enabling a simplified "fly first, frame later" workflow that makes creating share-worthy clips easier than ever. Auto Edit has also been updated to better understand the user's creative vision, adding cinematic angles and effects to produce polished travel edits with a single tap. The High-Capacity Flight Battery* delivers up to 39 minutes of flight time, so users can capture more footage with fewer interruptions.

Those looking for a change of scenery will find that A1 is built to explore with a compact, foldable design that slips easily into vacation plans. At just 249g, it stays below the key 250g regulatory threshold used in many countries, so travelers face fewer restrictions on arrival.

*When using a High-Capacity Flight Battery, A1's takeoff weight exceeds 249g. Please follow all local regulations.

About Antigravity
Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity uses the latest 360 technology to build powerful drones with immersive flight and intuitive controls. The company released the world's first 8K 360 drone, Antigravity A1, in late 2025 as the first step in its mission to inspire a new generation of aerial explorers and storytellers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antigravity-elevates-summer-adventures-on-prime-day-offering-up-to-25-off-on-a1-and-other-exclusive-deals-302801557.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.