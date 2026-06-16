SeeTrue's AI Screening Software Demonstrated at Nashville International Airport, Featuring Image on Alarm Only (IOAO) Technology

New York, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate's (S&T) Transportation Security Laboratory (TSL), demonstrated SeeTrue's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology in coordination with checkpoints in Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Nashville, Tennessee. SeeTrue's IOAO solution was used as part of the passenger-accessible property screening process in a field operational assessment.

In May 2023, SeeTrue's solution was selected for a comprehensive evaluation under a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with DHS S&T's TSL. Following successful laboratory evaluations and testing, and a previous demonstration at Harry Reid International Airport, SeeTrue's IOAO automated, AI-based screening solution was selected for demonstration at Nashville International Airport for further evaluation in an operational setting.

The solution integrates with a Computed Tomography (CT) scanner to automatically detect prohibited items. The aim is to improve operational efficiency and security effectiveness for TSA passenger-accessible property screening operations while improving the passenger experience.

"We are excited to work with DHS S&T and TSA to bring Image on Alarm Only (IOAO) into a live demonstration on our journey to make screening fast and secure," said Assaf Frenkel, SeeTrue's Co-Founder and CEO. "We are grateful to DHS S&T's TSL and TSA ITF for making this a reality."

About TSA

The Transportation Security Administration was created to strengthen the security of the nation's transportation systems and ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA uses an intelligence-based approach and works closely with transportation, law enforcement and intelligence communities to set the standard for excellence in transportation security. For more information about TSA, please visit our website at tsa.gov.

About DHS TSL

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Transportation Security Laboratory (TSL) is a Department of Homeland Security Federal Laboratory located at the William J. Hughes Technical Center, Atlantic City International Airport, New Jersey, and is a part of the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T). The core mission is to enhance homeland security by performing research, development and validation of solutions to detect and mitigate the threat of explosives to include improvised explosive devices as well as prohibitive items.

TSL helps protect our nation's civilian air transportation systems. By virtue of its accomplished experts, cutting-edge facilities and partnerships, TSL offers the homeland security community and transportation security partners the ability to advance detection technology from conception to deployment through applied research, test and evaluation, assessment, certification and qualification testing.

For more information about TSL, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/transportation-security-laboratory

About SeeTrue:

SeeTrue is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company and a global leader in prohibited items and threat detection technology, delivering secure, fast, and efficient security screening. SeeTrue's AI solutions integrate seamlessly with X-ray and CT scanners across airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities worldwide, improving throughput and operational efficiency. SeeTrue APIDS for CT screening is ECAC-approved under the Common Evaluation Program (CEP), enabling automated, regulation-approved detection for advanced aviation security operations.

SeeTrue operates from New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Amsterdam.

For additional information, visit: https://www.seetrue.ai/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official LinkedIn channel.

Contact:

Sharon Salzman

Head of Marketing, SeeTrue

sharons@seetrue.ai

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seetrues-ai-screening-software-demonstrated-at-nashville-international-airport-featuring-image-on-alarm-only-ioao-technology-302801446.html