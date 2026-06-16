BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Tender Price

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, the UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF South Africa, In any Member State of the EEA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MAY RESULT IN THE CONTRAVENTION OF ANY REGISTRATION OR OTHER LEGAL REQUIREMENT OF SUCH JURISDICTION OR OF THE UK.

This announcement is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, securities in any jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful. Neither this announcement nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

16 June 2026

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

Tender Price

Tender Price

Further to its announcement of 30 March 2026, the Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the " Company") is pleased to announce that the process of realising the assets held within the Tender Pool established in connection with the Company's Tender Offer has now been completed.

The finally determined Tender Price at which all Ordinary Shares accepted under the Tender Offer will be acquired is 1,461.457567 pence per Share.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Tender Price has been calculated as the realised value of the Tender Pool, less a pro rataallocation of the Company's running costs for the period from the Tender Offer Calculation Date to the Tender Pool Determination Date, divided by the number of Shares to be repurchased (being 11,147,581 Shares).

It is expected that the Tendered Shares will be acquired by Investec Bank plc (acting as principal) and repurchased immediately thereafter from Investec by the Company on or around 23 June 2026, and that payments of the Tender Offer consideration will be despatched to Tendering Shareholders by cheque (in the case of certificated holders) and through CREST (in the case of uncertificated holders) as soon as practicable thereafter.

Enquiries:

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc Ronald Gould via Burson Buchanan BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Company Secretary to BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc BRSC@bursonbuchanan.com +44 (0)20 7743 1869 Investec Bank plc (Financial adviser and Corporate Broker) David Yovichic Helen Goldsmith Denis Flanagan +44 (0)20 7597 4000 Burson Buchanan (Financial PR) Henry Wilson Helen Tarbet Nick Croysdill BRSC@bursonbuchanan.com +44 (0)7788 528143

Important Information

This announcement is not for publication or distribution in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

This announcement contains information that is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation). The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, the Company Secretary. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

Investec Bank plc (" Investec"), which is authorised in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc and no one else in connection with the Proposals and none of Investec nor any of its affiliates, branches or subsidiaries will be responsible to anyone other than BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc for providing the protections afforded to clients of Investec, nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to in this announcement or the Circular.

Neither Investec nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates or any of its and their respective directors, officers, employees, representatives or agents owes or accepts any duty, liability or shall be held responsible in any way whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential losses (whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) arising from the use of this announcement, the Circular or their contents or reliance on the information contained herein, except to the extent this would be prohibited by law or regulation.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meaning as defined in the shareholder circular published by the Company on 20 February 2026, unless otherwise defined in this announcement.