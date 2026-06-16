Safeguard Global Named to TIME's List of America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026

How TIME and Statista ranked America's Top WorkTech Companies

The America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026 list recognizes companies primarily focusing on developing and providing workplace-related technologies, products, or services. In support of the research, Statista gathered and scrutinized data from approximately 5,000 U.S. companies through desk research, online application forms, and collaborations with other data and market intelligence companies.

The ranking is built on two pillars: financial strength and industry impact. Each company received a score in both dimensions, and these scores were combined into an overall score. The 250 companies with the highest scores were included in the ranking.

"As AI accelerates change across industries, the companies that remain competitive won't simply adopt new technology; they'll empower the right people to put it to work," said Bjorn Reynolds, founder and CEO of Safeguard Global. "In today's environment, organizations are rethinking where talent comes from, how teams are structured, and how they can scale globally. TIME's recognition of us underscores our nearly two decades of helping companies hire and manage talent globally, reduce workforce compliance risk, and build the global workforce they need."

The accolade reinforces Safeguard Global's leading position in delivering global EOR solutions, workforce compliance, and international HR management, adding to a growing list of recent industry honors. In 2025, the organization was named a Leader in NelsonHall's 2025 NEAT report on EOR Services.

Inside Safeguard Global's Intelligent Workforce platform

Safeguard Global continues to develop solutions that help leaders navigate global hiring with greater confidence. In April, the company launched Intelligent Workforce, an AI-powered, strategic workforce planning and optimization tool that enables organizations to compare hiring costs and labor market conditions across different countries and regions. Combining actionable data insights with guidance from local workforce experts, the solution helps businesses make smarter decisions about talent strategy, workforce deployment, and international expansion.

Future releases will expand these capabilities with deeper benchmarking and workforce optimization and efficiency insights, along with continuous planning support from Safeguard Global's 400+ in-country experts.

About Safeguard Global

Safeguard Global enables global expansion without the risk. As a pioneer in global workforce enablement and employer of record solutions, Safeguard Global helps organizations quickly and compliantly recruit, hire, pay, and manage teams in nearly 190 countries without establishing legal entities. The company's technology platform is backed by over 400 in-country experts working in more than 80 countries, providing human support when it matters most. With global solutions spanning HR, benefits, accounting, legal, visa and immigration, and tax services, Safeguard Global equips organizations with the insights and expertise needed to scale faster and hire compliantly around the world. Learn more at safeguardglobal.com. Follow Safeguard Global on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries:safeguardglobal@pancomm.com

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