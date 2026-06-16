Coro Launches Global Lean IT Day to Recognize Lean IT Professionals Worldwide

The inaugural Global Lean IT Day will be observed annually on June 16 and recognizes lean IT professionals managing growing cybersecurity complexity with limited resources

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro , the leading cybersecurity platform purpose-built for organizations with lean IT teams, today announced the launch of Global Lean IT Day , an annual observance dedicated to recognizing IT professionals managing enterprise-level cybersecurity challenges, often with significantly leaner teams, budgets, and operational resources than their enterprise counterparts.

Recognizing One of Cybersecurity's Most Critical Groups

Lean IT teams represent one of the most operationally critical (and historically underserved) groups in cybersecurity today. According to ISC2's 2025 Cybersecurity Workforce Study , 59% of organizations reported critical or significant cybersecurity skills shortages, underscoring the growing operational pressure placed on lean IT and security teams.

Defined not simply by headcount, but by the widening gap between operational responsibility and available resources, these professionals manage endpoints, email threats, cloud environments, and compliance obligations while simultaneously supporting users and maintaining infrastructure. Yet the tools available to them have historically been built for organizations structured around specialization, creating a growing disconnect between how cybersecurity platforms are traditionally built and how lean IT teams actually operate today.

"Lean IT teams are the unsung heroes of cybersecurity," said Joe Sykora, CEO of Coro. "For years, the industry has framed lean IT as 'doing more with less.' That language undersells the operational reality these teams navigate every day. Lean IT professionals are managing enterprise-level responsibility through increasingly lean operating models, and they are doing it with remarkable precision and agility. Global Lean IT Day is about changing that narrative and ensuring the industry builds technology that actually reflects how these teams work."

Building a Larger Industry Conversation

Global Lean IT Day will feature partner and MSP activations across multiple regions, along with social media campaigns encouraging the broader industry to recognize lean IT professionals. Channel partners, MSPs, security vendors, and IT professionals are invited to participate using GlobalLeanITDay.

Join the Global Lean IT Day Conversation

To mark the inaugural Global Lean IT Day, Coro is hosting a special webinar experience focused on the realities of lean IT operations today. The event will feature a pre-recorded discussion with Joe Sykora and Coro Vice President of Security Strategy Benjamin Morrell, along with a live Q&A session with Coro Director of Sales Engineering Vincent Delbar, where they'll discuss operational efficiency, AI-native security, and the future of lean IT environments.

Global Lean IT Day is not just about recognition. It is about creating a larger industry conversation around how cybersecurity operations are evolving.

The webinar will take place today,June 16 at 11 a.m. Central Time and can be accessed here: Register for the Global Lean IT Day Webinar

Access the Global Lean IT Day Media Kit

Looking for additional resources to help spread the word? Coro has created a Global Lean IT Day media kit featuring social graphics to help partners, MSPs, IT professionals, and members of the cybersecurity community participate in the conversation.

Access the media kit here: Media Kit

Whether you're sharing on social media, engaging your customers, or simply celebrating the teams behind modern cybersecurity operations, the media kit makes it easy to join the movement.

And the Conversation Doesn't End Here

Global Lean IT Day marks the beginning of a broader conversation around the future of cybersecurity operations.

To continue that conversation, Coro has launched a new industry survey exploring how lean IT teams are navigating today's increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. The findings, which will be unveiled ahead of Black Hat USA 2026, will provide fresh insights into operational efficiency, AI adoption, and the challenges facing modern IT organizations.

Professionals can participate in the survey here: Help Define the State of Cybersecurity

And for those attending Black Hat USA 2026 , Coro will be sharing the findings and continuing the conversation around the future of lean IT with cybersecurity leaders from across the industry.

Lean IT Is Becoming the Operational Standard

The launch of Global Lean IT Day reflects a broader shift happening across modern cybersecurity operations. As organizations consolidate resources, expand digital infrastructure, and navigate increasingly distributed environments, lean IT is increasingly becoming the operational standard across modern business environments.

Global Lean IT Day was created to recognize that reality, build community among professionals who often operate in isolation, and ensure the professionals at the center of this shift are recognized, supported, and equipped for the future.

Global Lean IT Day will be observed annually on June 16 moving forward.

About Coro

Coro is a leading global cybersecurity platform purpose-built for organizations with Lean IT teams. Coro delivers comprehensive security through a unified, integrated platform that consolidates endpoint, email, network, and cloud security. Its solution replaces fragmented security tools with unified, automated protection that simplifies operations, closes coverage gaps, and reduces cost and operational burden without expanding IT headcount. By automatically detecting and remediating security threats, Coro enables organizations and their channel partners to scale security efficiently and sustainably. The company has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and named one of North America's fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years. For more information, please visit Coro or follow us via LinkedIn .

Contacts

Shifali Erasmus

Coro@crackle.com

510.565.5655