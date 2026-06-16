Corona Premier Tees Up the "Premier Side of Light," Bringing Lighter Beers and Lighter Rounds to Golf Fans All Summer

The premium light beer expands its golf presence with U.S. Open and American Century Championship sponsorships, a national sweepstakes offering five trips to a destination on the Corona Premier "Golf Tour" and a partnership with GolfNow





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Corona Premier returns as the Official Beer of the U.S. Open and Official Light Cerveza of the American Century Championship (ACC), bringing exclusive fan experiences and branded on-course activations.

returns as the Official Beer of the U.S. Open and Official Light Cerveza of the American Century Championship (ACC), bringing exclusive fan experiences and branded on-course activations. Fans 21 or older have the chance to win one of five Grand Prize trips to a destination on the Corona Premier "Golf Tour," with the Corona Golf 2026 Sweepstakes.*

Corona Premier builds upon its golf integration through a partnership with GolfNow, the world's largest online tee time marketplace, and the return of its "Premier Side of Light" national TV campaign, meeting golf fans across digital booking platforms, sports networks and high-impact golf broadcasts.



CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona Premier, the premium light beer from the No. 1 most loved beer brand in America, is back on the course and bringing the lighter side of golf with it. As the Official Beer of the U.S. Open and Official Light Cerveza of the ACC, Corona Premier is expanding its integration in golf this year with more ways for fans to enjoy the "Premier Side of Light," including the chance to win one of five trips to a coveted destination on the Corona Premier "Golf Tour."

With a crisp, smooth finish and 2.6 grams of carbs and 90 calories per 12-ounce serving1, Corona Premier has always believed that the best round of golf is a lighter one. From weekend warriors at their local course to dedicated fans tuning in from home, Corona Premier is inviting everyone to experience what it means to play on the Premier Side of Light.

"Corona Premier is all about enjoying an active lifestyle, spending time with friends and savoring the moment, and golf is a place where all those things naturally occur," said Rob Nelson, VP of Marketing, Corona. "This year, we're showing even more fans how Corona Premier is the perfect complement to golf, through once-in-a-lifetime experiences and partnerships that help them embrace all aspects of the game they enjoy - from booking weekend tee times to the biggest tournaments in the sport."

Inside the Ropes: U.S. Open and ACC Fan Experiences

As the Official Beer of the U.S. Open and Official Light Cerveza of the ACC, Corona Premier will bring the Premier Side of Light inside the ropes at this year's championships from Southampton to Stateline. Fan experiences include:

U.S. Open On-Course: Fans on the course can snap a picture at an on-course Corona Premier photo opportunity.

Fans on the course can snap a picture at an on-course Corona Premier photo opportunity. ACC 7th Hole Brand Activation: At the 7th hole tee box, fans will have the opportunity for an up-close experience with celebrity participants, while also enjoying a Corona Premier customization station and an exclusive merchandise capsule available for purchase.

Win a Dream Golf Round

Earlier this year, Corona Premier launched the Corona Golf 2026 Sweepstakes, giving fans the chance to win one of five grand prize trips to a destination on the Corona Premier "Golf Tour." Each grand prize also includes a Corona Premier Golf Bundle with premium golf balls and apparel, plus a $1,200 GolfNow credit which can be used to book tee times at participating courses across the country. Winners can bring three guests for the ultimate foursome and their lightest round yet. Fans who don't land a grand prize can still win an exclusive golf bundle and a $200 GolfNow promo code.

Connecting with Golf Fans on and off the Course

To meet golfers where they are, the Corona Premier "Premier Side of Light" campaign returns to TV from June through Labor Day, with targeted placements on sports networks during golf's biggest moments. Four distinct spots are designed to capture the active lifestyle that Corona Premier was built for, reminding fans that whatever the activity, there's always a lighter way to enjoy it.

To enter the Corona Golf 2026 Sweepstakes, fans 21 or older can visit coronausa.com/pages/golf-2026 by 12/31/26. For more information on Corona Premier, visit coronausa.com and follow @CoronaUSA on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 3/2/26 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 12/31/26. The Corona Golf 2026 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. This promotion may be advertised in different creative presentations. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaUSA.com.

1Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories: 90, Carbohydrates: 2.6 grams, Protein: 0.7 grams, Fat: 0.0 grams as compared to Corona Extra per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories: 149, Carbs: 14.0 grams, Protein: 1.2 grams, Fat: 0.0 grams.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Non-Alcoholic and Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embraces every moment with "La Playa Awaits" and encourages consumers to live life more presently no matter where they are. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

About the USGA

The USGA is a mission-based golf organization whose purpose is to unify the golf community through handicapping and grassroots programs; to showcase the game's best talent through the U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally and 13 other national championships and our museum; to provide unbiased global governance with The R&A through the playing, equipment and Amateur Status rules; and to advance issues important to golf's future, with a focus on driving sustainability, accessibility and inclusion. The USGA also manages day-to-day operations for the U.S. National Development Program, the country's first unified pathway for American talent, and the World Golf Hall of Fame, preserving and celebrating the legacies of the game's greatest figures. As a nonprofit association, our work and our team are driven to act for the good of the game. For more, visit usga.org

Contact: Stephanie McGuane stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9feb8ce-0a29-4f9f-bd51-8f490af43ca4