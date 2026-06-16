Quantum Pulse Ventures' Expanded Photonic Infrastructure Platform boosts optical connectivity via scalable, low loss integrated optical applications

OPTICA QUANTUM SUMMIT 2.0-- Quantum Pulse Ventures (QPV) today announced a strategic expansion of its composite pulse photonics platform, to address scalable, low loss integrated optical applications with unmatched computation fidelity and accuracy for quantum computers and quantum routers. Quantum Pulse 2.0 (QP2.0) extends the company's offering beyond optical quantum computing components, as part of a broad class of photonic integrated circuits, and is available today.

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Quantum Pulse Ventures' QP2.0 platform delivers new levels of computation fidelity for quantum computing, quantum routing, optical AI infrastructure and in-network photonic processing including a 10x reduction in qubit requirements, up to a 10x cost advantage in quantum computers, 4x speed for quantum routers, and 10x more accurate polarization control. QP2.0 is designed to improve the fidelity, robustness, and fabrication tolerance of critical photonic building blocks regardless of fabrication technology, including quantum gates, entanglement operations, Bell-state measurements, polarization control, optical encoding, directional couplers, and polarization beam splitters.

"Until now, photonics has mostly meant point-to-point communication, with processing and decision-making performed electronically after the light is received," said Ofer Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder, Quantum Pulse Ventures. "Next-generation systems break that mold: we are no longer just transmitting light, we are processing it as part of the computation itself. This is a major shift in computing and network architecture. Available now, Quantum Pulse 2.0 means a major boost for leading-edge quantum computation, quantum networking, optical AI infrastructure, or in-network photonic processing."

Prof. Yaron Oz, Chief Scientist and co-founder of Quantum Pulse Ventures, explains: "Once light becomes part of the computational fabric, every physical imperfection inside the photonic circuit directly impacts the accuracy of the operation. This creates an entirely new level of demand for accuracy, precision, stability, and fabrication tolerance in photonic integrated circuits. While we have several options for the physical implementation of qubits for quantum routing, there is only one viable option, which is light itself. This is why we are so excited to expand our platform to support these applications."

Key Benefits:

10x reduction in qubit requirement

Up to a 10x cost advantage in quantum computers

4x speed for quantum routers

10x more accurate polarization control

Without needing any changes to existing integrated photonics fabrication platforms, QPV's composite pulse approach improves operational fidelity and robustness against fabrication variability. This enables immediate adoption across current silicon photonics, silicon nitride, thin-film lithium niobate, and related integrated photonics manufacturing processes a vital consideration as the industry moves toward substantially larger and deeper photonic circuits where accumulated physical errors, yield degradation, and process variation increasingly limit scalability.

According to Jon Pugh, Director of Photonic Integrated Circuits and Quantum Technologies at Optica: "To date, 99.99% of the usage of light in the industry is for classical high speed communication. We are now seeing companies using light in a new way to affect the computation process. This represents one of the largest architectural shifts in computing and networking infrastructure. As photonic systems continue evolving toward larger-scale analog and quantum operations, component-level accuracy and robustness will become a defining factor in the scalability of future photonic platforms. Realizing this promise will require a new level of accuracy and loss of the photonic system to truly move from 'communicate by light' to 'compute by light'."

The QP2.0 platform includes a universal directional coupler that delivers an order-of-magnitude improvement in operational fidelity. System designers can apply this gain in one of two ways: cutting the number of physical qubits required per logical qubit tenfold, or holding the qubit count fixed and accelerating computation by the same factor. Applied to cost, this can reduce the price of building a photonic quantum computer by up to 10x, potentially saving up to $900M against a projected $1B cost per PQC.

Quantum Pulse Ventures develops foundational integrated photonics technologies for quantum computing, quantum communication, and advanced optical systems. The company's platform improves the fidelity, loss, and robustness of critical photonic building blocks, including quantum gates, entanglement operations, Bell-state measurements, polarization control, optical encoding, directional couplers, and polarization beam splitters. By enabling more accurate and scalable photonic components at the circuit level, QPV helps reduce system complexity, lower error rates, and accelerate the transition from optics as a communication medium to optics as a processing platform for quantum and classical photonic applications. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Israel.

To learn more about the Quantum Pulse 2.0 platform, read Ofer Shapiro's blog, or go to www.QuantumPulseVentures.com.

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