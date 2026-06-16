Plymouth, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - EarliPoint Health today announced the launch of Skill Illustrator, an innovative new feature that helps providers transform objective developmental assessment data into actionable skill-based insights that can support treatment planning, progress monitoring, and family engagement.

Built upon EarliPoint's FDA-cleared eye-tracking technology, Skill Illustrator translates a child's developmental profile into clinically meaningful skill areas, helping providers better understand developmental strengths and opportunities while connecting assessment results to real-world care decisions.

The launch represents the next step in EarliPoint's evolution from an objective developmental assessment platform to a broader source of clinical intelligence for autism care.

"Providers are increasingly being asked to demonstrate measurable progress and deliver more personalized care, yet many of the tools available today stop at identifying developmental differences," said Cheryl Tierney, MD, Chief Medical Officer of EarliPoint Health. "Skill Illustrator helps bridge the gap between assessment and intervention by translating objective developmental measurement into meaningful skill-based insights that clinicians can use to guide care, communicate with families, and support ongoing treatment planning."

For decades, autism care has relied heavily on subjective observation and episodic assessments to evaluate developmental progress. While these approaches remain important, providers, families, and payers are increasingly seeking objective tools that can support more consistent measurement and greater transparency across the care journey.

Skill Illustrator expands the clinical utility of EarliPoint by helping providers move beyond understanding where a child is today and toward identifying developmental areas that may benefit from focused support and intervention.

"Our vision has always been to impact the entire care journey," said Jamie Pagliaro, President and CEO of EarliPoint Health. "While EarliPoint began by bringing objective measurement to developmental assessment, we believe the future of autism care requires objective insights that extend beyond assessment alone. Providers need better tools to inform care, measure progress, communicate outcomes, and support more individualized treatment decisions. Skill Illustrator represents an important step in our evolution toward delivering objective intelligence for autism care."

Skill Illustrator complements existing clinical assessment and treatment planning frameworks while providing providers with a new way to leverage objective developmental measurement throughout the care continuum. The feature is designed to support a wide range of use cases, including developmental assessment, treatment planning, reassessment, progress monitoring, and communication with families and payers.

The introduction of Skill Illustrator reflects EarliPoint Health's broader mission to create a common source of truth across autism care. By combining objective developmental measurement with actionable clinical insights, EarliPoint aims to help providers improve transparency, strengthen accountability, and better understand outcomes over time.

As healthcare increasingly shifts toward value-based care and measurable outcomes, objective data will play an increasingly important role in how autism services are delivered, evaluated, and reimbursed. EarliPoint believes that objective developmental measurement, longitudinal tracking, and actionable insights will form the foundation of the next generation of autism care.

About EarliPoint Health

EarliPoint Health delivers FDA-cleared eye-tracking biomarkers that support objective autism diagnosis, developmental assessment, and longitudinal measurement. Through a brief, non-intrusive assessment experience, EarliPoint provides objective insights across social engagement, language, and cognition, helping providers establish developmental baselines, inform care decisions, and measure progress over time. EarliPoint Health's vision is to deliver objective intelligence for autism care, creating a common source of truth that supports earlier answers, measurable progress, and improved transparency across the care journey.

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Source: GetFeatured