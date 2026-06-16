Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Atticman Heating and Air Conditioning, Insulation has announced that founder Mario Lopez has been named to the 2026 "40 Trades Under 40" class.

The annual program recognizes professionals under 40 who have demonstrated leadership, business development, innovation, and workforce engagement. The recognition further highlights individuals whose work is helping shape the future of the skilled trades while contributing to the growth and development of their organizations and the industry as a whole.

Those qualities have become increasingly important as the trades sector adapts to changing workforce and customer demands. Across the industry, companies are placing greater emphasis on attracting new talent, developing future leaders, and preparing for long-term growth. At the same time, homeowners are increasingly seeking solutions that improve energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and overall home comfort, creating demand for businesses that can adapt to evolving expectations and advancements in home performance.

Since its founding in 2016, Atticman Heating and Air Conditioning, Insulation has expanded throughout the greater Sacramento region while growing its workforce and broadening its service offerings. The Sacramento insulation installation company stated that its development has been driven by a continued focus on responding to homeowner needs while investing in the people and resources that support its operations. The recent recognition reflects both the company's growth and the importance of leadership in supporting the future of the skilled trades industry.

"This recognition means a lot - not just for me, but for the entire Atticman team," said Lopez. "Everything we've built has come from hard work, passion, and genuinely caring about the people we serve. Skilled trades changed my life, and I hope this inspires more young people to see the opportunities this industry can provide."

As workforce development remains a priority across the trades, recognition programs such as "40 Trades Under 40" continue to highlight individuals whose work contributes to the long-term strength of the industry. The program also draws attention to the role leadership plays in helping businesses navigate changing market conditions and evolving customer expectations.

"As a company, we always say we're here to serve, not sell," Lopez said. "If you focus on helping people and doing things the right way, success follows."

As homeowner priorities continue to evolve, Atticman Heating and Air Conditioning, Insulation expects ongoing demand for services related to indoor comfort, energy efficiency, and air conditioning installation Sacramento residents rely on to support long-term home performance. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue investing in its team and operations as it supports homeowners throughout the Sacramento market and responds to industry developments.

About Atticman Heating, Air Conditioning & Insulation

Founded in 2016, Atticman Heating and Air Conditioning, Insulation is a Sacramento-based home services company providing residential HVAC and insulation services throughout the greater Sacramento area. The company offers heating, air conditioning, indoor comfort, and insulation solutions for homeowners and serves communities across the region.

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Source: GetFeatured