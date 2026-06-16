MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Brought Onboard by Lake Fusion Technologies and Timberline Aerospace to Accelerate IRIS Sensor Package Deployment

Collaboration supports global deployment of advanced situational awareness solutions across commercial, critical infrastructure, security, and government applications

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, automotive, security and defense applications, today announced recent shipments of its IRIS lidar sensors to Lake Fusion Technologies (LFT) LLC, as LFT and Timberline Aerospace welcome MicroVision onboard to further expand their collaboration and accelerate the deployment of advanced situational awareness solutions.

MicroVision recently shipped IRIS sensors to LFT, marking an important milestone as LFT, together with Timberline Aerospace, brings MicroVision more fully into its ecosystem to broaden capabilities and expedite the development and delivery of integrated IRIS Sensor Packages. The deployment will support LFT's continued development and validation activities as it advances solutions designed to deliver enhanced airborne situational awareness, infrastructure monitoring, and intelligent perception capabilities across a range of commercial and government applications.

As part of this expanded relationship, Timberline Aerospace plays a key role in driving adoption, integration and FAA Certification of LFT's situational awareness platform across civilian and government markets globally. Together, LFT and Timberline Aerospace are actively working with MicroVision to accelerate integration efforts, streamline deployment pathways, and scale delivery of sensor-enabled solutions. This collaboration is expected to support broader and faster deployment of MicroVision's IRIS lidar sensors as a foundational perception technology powering these platforms.

The companies are also working together to further establish MicroVision's IRIS sensor as a primary lidar component within LFT's platform architecture, reinforcing the strategic decision by LFT and Timberline Aerospace to bring MicroVision onboard to meet growing demand for high-performance, reliable perception technologies in complex operating environments.

"Organizations operating in critical environments require perception solutions that combine accuracy, reliability, and scalability," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "We are pleased to be welcomed by Lake Fusion Technologies LLC and Timberline Aerospace as part of their expanding ecosystem, and to support their efforts to accelerate deployment of advanced situational awareness solutions worldwide."

Lake Fusion Technologies LLC develops advanced sensing and intelligence solutions designed to help customers improve operational awareness, asset monitoring, and decision-making in dynamic environments. By leveraging lidar, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics, the company enables customers to gain a more complete understanding of the physical world around them.

"Welcoming MicroVision onboard strengthens our ability to broaden and accelerate delivery of our IRIS Sensor Packages," said Christian Meyer, CEO of LFT Group. "Combined with Timberline Aerospace's reach and deployment expertise, this collaboration positions us to rapidly deliver advanced situational awareness capabilities across both commercial and government sectors."

"We are pleased to welcome MicroVision into the fold as demand for LFT's equipment and sensor packages continues to accelerate," said Tyson Davis, President of Timberline Aerospace and Timberline Helicopters Inc. "Bringing MicroVision onboard enhances our ability to accelerate customer deployments and expand the availability of advanced sensing solutions. We see strong alignment between LFT's platform and MicroVision's lidar technology in addressing the needs of mission-critical environments."

The collaboration aligns with MicroVision's broader Lidar 2.0 strategy, which focuses on delivering complete perception solutions that extend beyond hardware to support real-world customer deployments across industrial, security, defense, infrastructure, and emerging autonomy markets.

As organizations increasingly seek technologies capable of transforming physical environments into actionable intelligence, high-performance lidar continues to play a critical role in enabling accurate detection, classification, tracking, and monitoring.

"One of the core principles of Lidar 2.0 is building lasting customer relationships that evolve from evaluation to deployment and long-term platform integration," added DeVos. "The collaboration among MicroVision, Lake Fusion Technologies, and Timberline Aerospace demonstrates how our technology enables scalable solutions to move efficiently from development into real-world deployment."

This announcement represents another example of MicroVision's growing momentum across industrial, security, and emerging applications, where customers are increasingly adopting advanced perception technologies to improve safety, efficiency, and operational performance.

About Lake Fusion Technologies

LAKE FUSION Technologies (LFT) develops advanced perception, situational awareness, and safety systems for aviation, defense, autonomous mobility, and critical infrastructure. By combining LiDAR, sensor fusion, artificial intelligence, and safety critical software, LFT transforms complex environmental data into actionable awareness, helping operators and autonomous systems make better decisions in demanding real world conditions.

Looking ahead, LFT is focused on becoming a leader in trusted environmental intelligence for both crewed and autonomous platforms. The company's technologies are designed to improve safety, resilience, and operational effectiveness, enabling aircraft, vehicles, and critical systems to operate with greater confidence in increasingly complex environments.

About Timberline Aerospace

Timberline Aerospace provides advanced aviation integration and deployment solutions supporting commercial, industrial, and government operations worldwide. The company specializes in enabling the rapid integration and scaling of advanced sensing, intelligence, and monitoring technologies across complex and dynamic environments.

Leveraging deep expertise in aerial platforms, systems integration, and mission-critical operations, Timberline Aerospace helps customers enhance situational awareness, improve operational efficiency, and support informed decision-making. The company is committed to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern aerospace and defense applications.

About Timberline Helicopters Inc.

Timberline Helicopters Inc. is a leading provider of specialized helicopter services, delivering precision aerial support to commercial, industrial, and government customers. With extensive experience in utility aviation, external load operations, and mission-critical flight services, the company supports a wide range of applications, including infrastructure development, resource management, and emergency response.

Recognized for its operational excellence and safety-first approach, Timberline Helicopters Inc. combines highly skilled flight crews, advanced aircraft capabilities, and proven logistics expertise to execute complex missions in challenging environments. The company's expansive capabilities are further strengthened by its FAA Part 145 Repair Station, enabling comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services that ensure the highest levels of safety, reliability, and operational readiness.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-brought-onboard-by-lake-fusion-technologies-and-timbe-1177068