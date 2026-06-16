Chery Group: iCAUR V23 Wins Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2026, Gaining International Recognition for Classic Design

WUHU, China, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chery Group's iCAUR V23 has won the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2026 in Germany.



Founded in 1955, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's three most prestigious design honors, alongside the iF Design Award and the IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards), and is often referred to as the "Oscar of Design." This recognition is a significant endorsement of iCAUR's original design capabilities and confirms that the V23 meets the highest international standards in classic design, spatial practicality, and multi-scene experience.

In terms of design, the V23 fully leverages the strengths of an all-electric platform. With an extreme four-wheel-at-the-corners layout, a 43° approach angle, a 41° departure angle, and 210 mm of ground clearance, the vehicle achieves a distinctly rugged stance. A nearly 1:1 width-to-height ratio delivers visually balanced proportions, while the boxy silhouette and crisp surfaces further enhance the vehicle's sense of solidity.

In detail, elements such as round headlights, exposed wipers, Lego-pixel-style high-mounted stop lights, a nested "backpack," and C-pillar blind windows show great respect to classic design while building a highly recognizable boxy design language. A transparent millimeter-wave radar cover subtly highlights the vehicle's new energy technology credentials. More than 29 reserved modification interfaces around the vehicle provide ample space for users in different regions to add equipment and express their individuality. This design philosophy does not follow short-term trends; instead, it presents different styles through the organic combination of diverse design elements, offering younger users a richer range of personalized choices.

Outstanding classic design translates directly into market appeal. Since its launch, the V23 has ranked first in the new energy boxy SUV (sport utility vehicle) segment in Southeast Asia for three consecutive months. In May, V23 registrations in Thailand exceeded 1,000 units, placing it among the top five all-electric models locally while topping the boxy SUV sales list. In Malaysia, 481 new vehicles were delivered in May, continuing to lead the new energy boxy SUV market. In May of this year, the V23 officially entered South Africa, where media and KOLs participating in test drives gave high praise to its great performance, classic design, and smart features, securing over 300 orders within its first month on the market.

The V23 has also excelled in professional recognition. It topped the midsize all-electric SUV segment in the 2026 China New Energy Vehicle Product Appeal Index Study by J.D. Power. At its debut at the Indonesia Auto Show, it won three awards: Best APM (application performance monitoring) Outdoor Activity, Favorite New Car Launch, and Favorite Newcomer Car Brand. It is also the first all-electric boxy SUV to receive a five-star ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries) safety rating.

Today, boxy design is experiencing a global resurgence in value. With its non-conformist, uncompromising design and product philosophy, the V23 has earned recognition both from prestigious international awards and from the consumer market. Moving forward, iCAUR will continue to focus on category innovation and original design, bringing more uniquely valuable products to young users around the world. This philosophy is already being brought to life through the global "Ride to Cheer" events-sharing joyful moments with users during outdoor trips, customization tours, and in-store experiences. AiMOGA robots will also make appearances, serving as another vivid touchpoint as the brand expands its global interactive presence.

Company: Chery Group

Contact Person:Zeng Zhaoqing

Email: cengzhaoqing@mychery.com

Website: https://www.icaurglobal.com/

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