The European photovoltaic industry seeks to differentiate itself from Asian competitors by focusing on innovation, sustainability, and circularity. An example of this strategy is Solarge, a Dutch manufacturer that produces ultra-lightweight, fully recyclable solar modules at an automated plant in Weert, in the southern Netherlands. Operational since May 2023, the factory currently has an annual production capacity of 150 MW-equivalent to around 300,000 solar panels per year-but plans are in place to scale up output. The company also states that its facilities and infrastructure are designed to ...

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