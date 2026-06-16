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WKN: 882578 | ISIN: US9892071054 | Ticker-Symbol: ZT1A
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 15:52
211,00 Euro
+1,44 % +3,00
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ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Stratix Corp: Stratix Earns Zebra RFID Specialist Business Partner Designation for Real-World, Scalable RFID Deployments

Recognition Reinforces Hands-On Expertise in Operationalizing RFID Across Complex Environments

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of managed mobility services (MMS), today announced it has been recognized as a Zebra RFID Specialist Business Partner, reinforcing Stratix's hands-on expertise in designing, configuring, deploying, and supporting RFID solutions at scale.

The Zebra RFID Specialist designation reflects Stratix's proven ability to help organizations move RFID from proof-of-concept to production-ensuring devices are correctly configured, consistently deployed, and ready to deliver measurable return on investment. Stratix works closely with customers across industries, including airlines, retail, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing, to operationalize RFID in complex, distributed environments.

"RFID is a proven technology, but success depends on execution," said Dipesh Hinduja, Stratix Senior Director of Mobile Solutions. "Our role is to help customers bring RFID use cases to life and scale them effectively-from initial strategy and validation through deployment and ongoing management. We take the complexity out of RFID by ensuring solutions are designed correctly, configured for real-world environments, and supported over time-so organizations can accelerate adoption, maintain performance, and achieve ROI faster."

As a Zebra RFID Specialist Business Partner, Stratix demonstrates advanced technical proficiency across Zebra's RFID ecosystem, including fixed and handheld readers, printers, tags, and related software. Stratix supports the full RFID lifecycle, including:

  • Strategy and proof-of-concepts, helping customers validate use cases, total cost of ownership, and payback timelines

  • Depot-based configuration and quality assurance, ensuring RFID devices are pre-configured, tested, and deployed consistently

  • Scalable deployments, from pilots to enterprise-wide rollouts

  • Day-two and lifecycle services, including repair, replacement, consumables management such as RFID label and print supplies, and ongoing optimization-especially critical for maintaining performance of RFID printers and field equipment

Stratix frequently partners with customers early in their RFID journey, where POCs and ROI validation are critical. In many cases, organizations see break-even timelines measured in months, not years, driven by efficiency gains, compliance improvements, and loss prevention.

The designation builds on Stratix's long-standing relationship with Zebra Technologies and strengthens its ability to support RFID use cases such as asset tracking, safety and compliance verification, inventory accuracy, source tagging, and supply chain visibility.

"Zebra's RFID portfolio combined with Stratix's deployment and lifecycle expertise enables organizations to move beyond experimentation and into operational success," added Hinduja.

To learn more about Stratix's RFID solutions and its partnership with Zebra, visit stratixcorp.com/rfid.

About Stratix

As a trusted leader in enterprise mobility for over 40 years, Stratix empowers large organizations to thrive in a mobile-first world. We design, deploy, and manage comprehensive mobility programs that fuel the evolution of work?with world-class end-user experiences. Recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services, Stratix is known for our deep expertise, exceptional quality, and industry-leading support. For more information, visit www.stratixcorp.com. ?

Contact

Sandra Tansky??
856-498-7620??
Sandra.Tansky@StratixCorp.com

SOURCE: Stratix Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/stratix-earns-zebra-rfid-specialist-business-partner-designation-1176551

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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