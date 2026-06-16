The DP World Effect: Beyond the Port, How Trade Infrastructure Creates Opportunity for People and Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Female employees at the Port of Caucedo. DP World empowers women to break barriers in the ports and terminals space.

New Oxford Economics research shows how DP World's logistics investments in the Dominican Republic have generated jobs, skills development, and more inclusive economic growth.

Ports are often measured by the volume of cargo they handle or the number of vessels they serve. But their broader impact extends far beyond the waterfront.

At DP World's terminal at the Port of Caucedo in the Dominican Republic, trade infrastructure is helping create employment opportunities, build workforce skills, and strengthen economic mobility for thousands of people across the country.

The research highlights how the benefits of trade connectivity extend well beyond moving goods, generating value for workers, families, and communities.

Supporting Jobs Across the Economy

According to the research, activities linked to DP World's Caucedo operations supported nearly 5,000 jobs nationwide in 2024, including nearly 3,000 jobs in Greater Santo Domingo.

While some of these positions are directly connected to port operations, many exist across a broader ecosystem that includes:

Transportation and trucking

Warehousing and distribution

Manufacturing

Customs and trade services

Professional and business services

The findings demonstrate how logistics infrastructure can create ripple effects throughout the economy, supporting employment across multiple sectors.

Creating Pathways for Young Talent

One of the study's most notable findings is the impact on younger workers.

More than 650 jobs supported by Caucedo are held by people aged 24 and under, providing access to careers within one of the country's most globally connected industries.

For many young professionals, logistics offers opportunities to develop skills in areas such as:

Supply chain management

Terminal operations

Engineering and maintenance

Technology and automation

International trade

As logistics becomes increasingly digitized, these capabilities are becoming valuable across a wide range of industries.

Expanding Opportunities for Women

The research also points to the growing role women play within the broader logistics ecosystem.

Approximately 25% of jobs supported by the port are held by women, representing nearly 1,200 positions nationwide.

While transportation and logistics have historically been male-dominated sectors globally, investments in integrated logistics networks can help create a wider range of employment opportunities across operations, administration, technology, customer service, and supply chain management.

Strengthening Communities Beyond Employment

The value of infrastructure investment extends beyond direct job creation.

DP World's approach in the Dominican Republic includes ongoing investments in community development, education, environmental stewardship, and workforce readiness initiatives that help strengthen long-term resilience in surrounding communities.

These efforts reflect a growing recognition that sustainable growth requires more than efficient trade flows. It also requires investment in people.

When Infrastructure Is Designed for Impact

The story of Caucedo illustrates an important lesson for policymakers, businesses, and investors alike.

Infrastructure is often viewed through the lens of economic performance. Yet its most meaningful impact may be its ability to expand opportunity - creating pathways to employment, skills development, and long-term prosperity.

When trade infrastructure is designed with people in mind, ports become more than gateways for goods.

They become catalysts for inclusive growth.

Learn more about the DP World Effect in the Dominican Republic

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-dp-world-effect-beyond-the-port-how-trade-infrastructure-cre-1178105