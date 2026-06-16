Global shipping of Neat Board 32 and Neat Pad Pro solidifies Neat's unified platform approach, supporting popular video conferencing services alongside Neat Open BYOD

New devices feature the Neat OS operating system built on Android 15, and pioneer Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP)'s secure standard, simplifying deployment and enhancing enterprise security

Neat's AI-native platform, built with distributed intelligence at the edge, delivers sophisticated audio and video technology for superior meeting experiences

Neat, the industry's first AI-native hardware and software platform for workplace collaboration, announced today at InfoComm 2026 global shipping of its most advanced hardware to date: Neat Board 32 and Neat Pad Pro. Running on the advanced Neat OS, now built on Android 15, these devices deliver unparalleled simplicity, intelligence, and flexibility.

"Enterprises are moving past simple video connectivity and demanding secure, highly intelligent workspaces," says Javed Khan, CEO of Neat. "Neat is defining a new hardware standard for the AI era. Products like our Neat Board 32 and Neat Pad Pro exemplify an architecture designed to eliminate legacy complexity and transform passive meeting rooms into proactive, intelligent environments.

Neat Board 32: Built for small spaces and big ideas-now available

Neat Board 32 is an elegant, all-in-one 32-inch touchscreen purpose-built for small spaces, focus rooms, and personal desks. It integrates a wide-angle camera, beamforming microphones, immersive audio, and an anti-glare touch screen for effortless collaboration without installation complexity. The device is now shipping and will be showcased at InfoComm 2026. Neat Board 32 is certified for Google Meet and certification is in progress with Zoom, with additional experiences built on MDEP coming soon.

Neat Pad Pro: Run the room-bigger, bolder, brighter-now available

Neat Pad Pro is a powerful, intelligent 10-inch touchscreen meeting controller or scheduling display designed to bring greater clarity and efficiency to every meeting room. It features intelligent audio processing and built-in microphones to function as an additional listening point in larger spaces; it offers effortless control and deployment simplicity. Now shipping to customers worldwide, Neat Pad Pro has certification in progress with Zoom, and is certified as a controller for Google Meet and Neat Open (with scheduling for both modes through third-party applications), with support for other experiences built on MDEP coming soon.

Neat Open: Control for IT. Freedom for users

Neat Open is a new platform experience that reimagines Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) collaboration and expands what meeting spaces can do. Instead of rooms sitting idle between calls, Neat Open keeps spaces active, productive, and valuable throughout the day. Neat Open is currently in early field trials and will be showcased for the first time in the US at InfoComm, with general availability targeted for Q3 2026. Neat Open enables teams to:

Join meetings from any service via BYOD

Wirelessly share content from multiple participants during local meetings

Access AI-powered notes and meeting intelligence across BYOD, local, and app-based sessions

Launch business and collaboration apps directly from the room

Manage and monitor spaces centrally through Neat Pulse

By combining distributed intelligence with flexible workflows, Neat Open helps organizations move beyond rigid room systems toward more adaptive collaboration environments.

Moving from Passive Rooms to Thinking Environments

Neat Board 32, Neat Pad Pro, and Neat Open represent the practical execution of Neat's vision to transform passive rooms into thinking environments. By deploying sophisticated, localized intelligence and processing power across its entire portfolio, Neat creates specialized meeting outcomes that software-only AI models cannot replicate.

Neat Open complements this hardware foundation by delivering flexible workflows that move organizations beyond rigid room systems toward more adaptive collaboration. Neat OS is the operating system behind every Neat device. Built by Neat, for Neat-it is secure, reliable, and the foundation for the distributed AI that makes every room a thinking environment.

Immediate Enterprise Deployment

Neat Board 32 and Neat Pad Pro are available to order today. To experience the portfolio's simplicity, intelligence, and agility, visit booth C10507 at InfoComm 2026, June 17-19.

About Neat

Neat transforms passive rooms into thinking environments with smarter, simpler video devices powered by distributed intelligence. Open by design and built for every space, Neat devices sense, respond, and coordinate seamlessly to support more natural collaboration through meeting experiences shaped around human behavior. Compatible with Google Meet, Microsoft MDEP, Zoom, and flexible BYOD workflows, Neat devices deliver fast deployment, intuitive management, and exceptional audio and video quality. Founded in Oslo, Neat has a passionate global team redefining how people meet and collaborate. Learn more at neat.no.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616777614/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jorge Dorantes

jorge.dorantes@neat.no