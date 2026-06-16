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ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 16:02 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC: Nearly 9 Out of 10 Customers Recommend Patriot Software

Based on an NPS promoted score recorded over the past 12 months, nearly 9 out of 10 customers would recommend Patriot's accounting and payroll products to friends, family, or colleagues.

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Patriot Software, a leading provider of accounting and payroll software, announced that nearly 9 out of 10 customers recommend its products, based on an NPS promoter score recorded over the past 12 months.

The score highlights Patriot's ongoing commitment to deliver fast, simple, and affordable software and provide free USA-based support.

"Small business owners aren't going to put their stamp of approval on just anything. They're too busy for that. Knowing that nearly 9 out of 10 of our customers say they'd recommend Patriot Software means everything to us," shared Sam Beall, Head of Operations. "Can we get to 10 out of 10? That's our goal."

NPS promoter scores gauge the likelihood of customers to recommend a product or service to friends, family, or colleagues.

Patriot scored an 87 NPS promoter score (out of 100), reflecting feedback collected from customers over the past 12 months that captured sentiment about Patriot's accounting and payroll solutions, ease of use, and award-winning support team.

Patriot was also recently named the best payroll software for customer satisfaction in 2026 by Software Advice, further recognizing Patriot's commitment to customer experience.

For more information about Patriot Software and its solutions, visit www.patriotsoftware.com

Patriot Software's NPS promoter score was measured over a one-year period ending June 11, 2026, based on responses from 985 customers.

###

About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, highest customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR, and time and attendance software solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's US-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

For more information, please contact:

Rachel Blakely-Gray
Content Manager
marketing@patriotsoftware.com
www.patriotsoftware.com

SOURCE: PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nearly-9-out-of-10-customers-recommend-patriot-software-1176620

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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