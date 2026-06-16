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ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 16:02 Uhr
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HonorBridge Names Joel Baucom Chief Operating Officer

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / HonorBridge is pleased to announce that Joel Baucom, M.Div., has been named Chief Operating Officer. Baucom brings 15 years of experience at HonorBridge to the role, having served in a variety of positions across the organization, including Family Support Coordinator, Manager of Family Services, Director of Organ Operations and Director of Partner Engagement.

Baucom earned a Master of Divinity from Campbell University Divinity School and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Appalachian State University. His journey with the organization began as a Family Support Coordinator, walking families through end-of-life decisions in the hospital and supporting them throughout the donation process. The perspective he gained in that role continues to shape his leadership today.

"The Family Support Coordinator role kept my perspective centered around one question: What is the donor family's experience here?" said Baucom. "For me, they're our most important partner. Without the donor and the donor's family, donation cannot occur. No matter how good our hospital relationships are or how streamlined our processes are, we must have people willing to say yes."

In his most recent role as Director of Partner Engagement, Baucom oversaw more than 50 team members, leading them through operational and cultural change. As COO, Baucom will oversee organizational operations and strategic initiatives, guiding HonorBridge's operations with a focus on both the mission and the people it impacts.

"Joel's experience provides the executive team with a deeper understanding of the families we serve," said Kimberly Koontz, President and CEO of HonorBridge. "Throughout his career, he has built trusted relationships, strengthened teams, and advanced the donation process, all while never losing sight of the families at the center of this work. We are excited to welcome him into this role."

A respected leader in the donation and transplantation community, Baucom has served on the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) ImpACT Committee and previously chaired AOPO's Donor Services Family Council. He has also led a number of process improvement efforts focused on strengthening family support, expanding donation opportunities, and improving operational performance.

"I hope to help identify best practices, strengthen collaboration, and ensure we're all doing the same things well so we can better serve donor families, healthcare partners, and the patients waiting for a lifesaving transplant," said Baucom. "We are the stewards of every patient referred to us. That stewardship means consistently asking, 'Is there an opportunity for donation here?' and making sure we are setting everyone up for success-the donor family, the hospital, and the transplant programs."

###

About?HonorBridge:?
HonorBridge?is a federally designated, not-for-profit organ donation and tissue recovery organization serving?7.5 million people?in 78 counties in?North Carolina and Virginia. With offices in Chapel Hill, Greenville, and Winston-Salem,?HonorBridge?is devoted to building connections that save and heal lives through organ and tissue?donation. In North Carolina, over 4,000 people are currently waiting for organ transplants, and nationally, more than?100,000 people?are on the organ waiting list. For more information, visit?HonorBridge.org?or call 1-800-200-2672.

Contact: Dena Daw?
Phone: 919-259-0716??
ddaw@honorbridge.org

SOURCE: HonorBridge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/honorbridge-names-joel-baucom-chief-operating-officer-1177495

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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