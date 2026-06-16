Scope Retail Systems Appoints Rollin Ford and Sajan Pillai to Board

BENTONVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a product Supply Chain Software development and advisory company, appoints two veterans in Supply Chain and IT industry into their board. Scope Retail serves leading retailers, manufacturers, and supply chain organizations through its AI-enabled planning, execution, and automation platforms. Company added Rollin Ford, retired Walmart Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, and Technology and Sajan Pillai, Serial Entrepreneur, and founder of many startup companies to their advisory board.



Contact:

Number: 4796164515

Email: Mahesh.Pradhan@scoperetail.com

SOURCE: Scope Retail Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scope-retail-systems-appoints-rollin-ford-and-sajan-pillai-to-bo-1178020