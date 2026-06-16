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WKN: 502391 | ISIN: US3453708600 | Ticker-Symbol: FMC1
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 16:14
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12,63512,66016:43
12,63512,66016:43
ACCESS Newswire
16.06.2026 16:02 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Scope Retail Systems Appoints Rollin Ford and Sajan Pillai to Board

BENTONVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a product Supply Chain Software development and advisory company, appoints two veterans in Supply Chain and IT industry into their board. Scope Retail serves leading retailers, manufacturers, and supply chain organizations through its AI-enabled planning, execution, and automation platforms. Company added Rollin Ford, retired Walmart Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, and Technology and Sajan Pillai, Serial Entrepreneur, and founder of many startup companies to their advisory board.


Contact:
Number: 4796164515
Email: Mahesh.Pradhan@scoperetail.com

SOURCE: Scope Retail Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scope-retail-systems-appoints-rollin-ford-and-sajan-pillai-to-bo-1178020

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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