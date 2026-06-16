Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed MGG (MimboGameGroup) at 8:00 on June 12, 2026 (UTC).

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Users are able to access the trading pair at:https://www.lbank.com/zh-TC/trade/mgg_usdt

About MGG(MimboGameGroup)

MimboGameGroup is a pioneering Web3 ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), combining GameFi, node-based infrastructure, and real-world utility applications into a unified economic framework.

The project is designed to redefine digital value creation by establishing a sustainable, participation-driven economy where user engagement, gameplay activity, and network contributions are directly transformed into measurable ecosystem value.

MGG integrates multiple core modules-including Mimbo Node, MGG Arena, and Fellas Card-to form a closed-loop economic system that connects token generation, utility consumption, and real-world application. This structure enables continuous interaction between earning, spending, and value circulation within the ecosystem.

Powered by a burn-driven and utility-oriented token economy, MGG incorporates structured node mining rewards, strategic staking mechanisms, and permanent token-burning processes to enhance scarcity, counter inflation, and support long-term value stability.

Why MimboGameGroup

MimboGameGroup is designed to solve key limitations in traditional GameFi and token economies, such as unsustainable emissions, lack of real utility, and short-term speculation cycles.

Key advantages include:

Contribution-Based Economy : Value is generated through user participation rather than passive speculation.

: Value is generated through user participation rather than passive speculation. Deflationary Mechanism : Continuous token burn across ecosystem activities reduces long-term supply pressure.

: Continuous token burn across ecosystem activities reduces long-term supply pressure. Integrated Ecosystem Design : Node mining, gaming arena, and payment card are unified into one economic loop.

: Node mining, gaming arena, and payment card are unified into one economic loop. Real-World Expansion: Fellas Card bridges digital assets with real-world spending scenarios.

Tokenomics

Token Name: MimboGameGroup

MimboGameGroup Token Symbol : MGG

: MGG Genesis Supply: 114,600,000,000

114,600,000,000 Token Type : Utility

: Utility Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

The MGG token serves as the core utility asset of the MimboGameGroup ecosystem, enabling participation across multiple functions including Mimbo Node operations, MGG Arena gameplay, and ecosystem staking mechanisms. It is used not only as a medium for rewards and engagement but also as the primary fuel for ecosystem activities that include consumption and interaction. Through structured usage scenarios, a portion of MGG is permanently burned during ecosystem participation, reinforcing scarcity and supporting long-term value stability.

MGG Tokenomics Model: Play-to-Burn

If a fixed supply can act as a shield against potential value dilution, the "Play-to-Burn" mechanism can be seen as a complementary driver that supports value growth over time. Key activities within the MGG ecosystem are designed to gradually reduce the token's total circulating supply, contributing to a more scarcity-oriented structure.

In-Game Burn (MGG Arena)

This is currently the main source of token burning. When users participate in MGG Arena, they are required to pay an entry fee, where a 5% fee is applied, and 50% of that fee (equivalent to 2.5% of the total entry amount) is permanently burned.

Real-World Payment Burn (Fellas Card)

Once direct MGG payment functionality is implemented, a portion of the transaction fees generated from real-world spending (such as shopping, transportation, and daily payments) will be converted into $MGG and subsequently burned. This extends the burn mechanism beyond the gaming environment into real economic activities.

Dynamic Burn Mechanism: Intelligent Economic Adjustment System

MGG does not rely on a fixed burn ratio. Instead, it introduces a governable and adaptive adjustment mechanism, allowing the burn rate to be modified according to market cycles and ecosystem conditions:

During market downturns: the burn rate may be increased to strengthen value support

During overheated market conditions: the burn strategy may be adjusted to maintain system stability

Learn More MGG(MimboGameGroup)

Website: https://mimbonode.io/

X:https://x.com/MimboNode

Telegram: https://t.me/MimboNode_Announce

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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Source: LBank