The veteran technology leader joins as AI-powered attacks accelerate, AI coding agent adoption surges, and new challenges around machine-speed security and risk emerge

Sysdig, the leader in real-time AI-powered cloud defense, today announced the appointment of Hatem Naguib as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's board of directors. Naguib, formerly CEO of Barracuda, brings more than 35 years of experience building and scaling technology platforms across cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and AI-powered software. He joins Sysdig following the launch of the industry's first headless cloud security platform, designed to run inside AI coding agents and embed security directly into the tools and workflows teams already use.

"Hatem has been instrumental in building and scaling iconic technology companies into market leaders during pivotal moments of innovation," said Loris Degioanni, founder and CTO of Sysdig. "His experience leading public and private companies with a customer-first mindset, driving profitable, durable growth, and executing early on technology shifts makes him uniquely qualified to drive Sysdig's next chapter. As AI reshapes how software is built and secured, Hatem has the vision and operational expertise to extend our industry leadership."

Today, more than 76% of organizations use AI in development workflows, while another 20% are evaluating it [1]. Naguib joins Sysdig as CEO at a moment when enterprises everywhere are rapidly adopting AI built on cloud and containerized infrastructure, creating new opportunities for business acceleration and new challenges for security. AI coding agents like Claude, Codex, and Cursor are transforming how software is built and operated, but are also introducing risks around access, security, and governance. As enterprises race to adopt AI, securing it has become just as critical as using it to strengthen defense. To meet these emerging challenges, Sysdig launched headless cloud security and unveiled Prempti, which delivers runtime security for AI coding agents. Prempti is powered by Falco, the open source real-time threat detection tool trusted by over 60% of the Fortune 500.

"What drew me to Sysdig is its unique combination of technical innovation, deep runtime expertise, and a relentless focus on customer outcomes," Naguib said. "The company has built a platform that security teams trust to protect some of the world's most demanding cloud environments, while helping developers and operators move faster with confidence. As cloud architectures become more dynamic and AI accelerates the pace of change, organizations need security grounded in real-time visibility and actionable insight. Sysdig's technology, open source heritage, and exceptional team position it to lead this next chapter, and I'm excited to help our customers innovate securely at scale."

Accelerating Sysdig's Market Leadership in the AI Era

Sysdig enters this next chapter under Naguib with strong momentum, including 110% net revenue retention. In addition, Sysdig was recognized as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Cloud Native Application Protection (CNAPP) Solutions, Q1 2026" report, earning the highest possible marks for agentic AI and copilots, vision, and roadmap. From Sysdig Headless Cloud Security to Sysdig Sage, its fully integrated AI cloud security analyst, Sysdig continues to set the standard for AI-first cloud defense.

Naguib spent nearly a decade at Barracuda, where he rose to CEO and led the company's evolution into a platform-based, recurring-revenue cybersecurity business. During his tenure, Barracuda doubled revenue to nearly $675 million while expanding profitability, broadening its security portfolio, and launching industry-first AI-powered offerings. Earlier, Naguib held senior leadership roles at VMware, where he helped scale the NSX platform into a category-defining business exceeding $600 million in revenue. He also serves on the boards of Corelight and Digi International, advising leadership teams on strategy, growth, and value creation.

"Hatem is a product- and customer-centric leader with a decisive approach to execution. He has led across product, sales, and operations, and having been a customer himself, he understands firsthand the challenges they face," said Enrique Salem, Board Member at Sysdig, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures, and former Symantec CEO. "That perspective has given him a strong track record of identifying where markets are going and building products that solve the challenges customers will face next. As the future shifts toward the real-time production of AI agents, Hatem is exceptionally well-suited to meet this moment and lead Sysdig through this next phase of growth and innovation."

[1] The Futurum Group, "1H 2026 Software Lifecycle Engineering Decision Maker Survey Report," Mitch Ashley, January 2026.

About Sysdig

Sysdig delivers cloud security the right way through open innovation, agentic AI, and the uncompromising truth of runtime. In a world of blind spots and black boxes, Sysdig empowers security and development teams to prevent, detect, and respond to threats in real time.

Fueled by the industry's deepest runtime intelligence, Sysdig meets organizations where they are in their AI journey. From Sysdig Sage, the AI cloud security analyst, to Sysdig Headless Cloud Security, which runs inside AI coding agents and moves security beyond one-size-fits-all dashboards, Sysdig gives teams the flexibility to work where and how they want. Founded by the creators of Falco and Wireshark, Sysdig is trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 and built for organizations that refuse to compromise.

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Media Contact

Damon Weinhold

damon.weinhold@sysdig.com