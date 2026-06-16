Investment supports global expansion and continued innovation in AI-powered MRI technologies that help healthcare providers improve imaging efficiency, increase capacity and expand patient access

AIRS Medical ("the Company"), a global leader in AI solutions for medical imaging, today announced a strategic growth investment from TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global private equity firm. The investment will help fuel AIRS Medical's next phase of global expansion, advancement of its AI-powered radiology technology solutions and ongoing product innovation.

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Founded in 2018, AIRS Medical develops AI-native magnetic resonance imaging ("MRI") acceleration and reconstruction software designed to support MRI speed, image quality and workflow performance. Healthcare organizations and leading academic institutions are adopting AIRS Medical's technologies to expand imaging capacity and improve patient access. Today, the Company supports more than 1,700 healthcare institutions across over 40 countries, with its AI technologies utilized in more than 6 million MRI examinations annually.

As healthcare providers increasingly look to improve imaging efficiency by optimizing existing infrastructure, AIRS Medical is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI, medical imaging and healthcare operations to support their efforts. The Company's AI-powered MRI acceleration and image enhancement solution (SwiftMR), and an MRI quantification and structured reporting platform (SwiftSight), offer healthcare organizations a unified solution from image acquisition through clinical interpretation.

"MRI scanners are among the most valuable assets in healthcare, yet many providers continue to struggle with growing imaging demand and limited capacity," said Dr. Hyeseong Lee, Co-Founder and Chairman of AIRS Medical. "We are pleased to partner with TA to further advance our mission to increase accessibility to advanced diagnostics and deliver greater value for patients and providers globally."

"This investment marks an important milestone in AIRS Medical's growth journey," said Jason Park, Chief Executive Officer of AIRS Medical. "Demand for technologies that improve MRI efficiency and expand patient access continues to grow globally. With TA's support, we will accelerate product innovation, expand our international footprint and continue helping healthcare providers unlock greater value from their existing MRI infrastructure."

"As an AI-native medical technology leader, AIRS Medical has developed a differentiated AI platform that addresses critical capacity and workflow challenges facing radiology providers globally," said Edward Sippel, Managing Director and head of TA Asia Pacific. "The Company's strong foundation and growing international presence across 40+ countries position it well to meet increasing demand for solutions that improve imaging efficiency, patient access and diagnostic consistency."

"TA has a long history of partnering with innovative healthcare technology companies that help providers deliver better patient outcomes," said Michele Lim, Senior Vice President, TA. "We are excited to partner with the entire AIRS Medical team as they build on their strong momentum, expand their market leadership and continue delivering meaningful value to providers and patients worldwide."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About AIRS Medical

AIRS Medical is a global AI medical imaging company transforming MRI through deep learning. Its solutions, SwiftMR and SwiftSight, are deployed at leading health systems and imaging networks worldwide. SwiftMR is FDA-cleared, CE-marked under MDR, and approved by Korea's MFDS, Japan's PMDA, and other regulatory authorities across 40+ countries. Learn more at airsmed.com.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services, and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. Learn more at www.ta.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact



TA Associates

Brynn Sandy

media@ta.com

617-646-7703



AIRS Medical

Jina Park

media@airsmed.com

847-220-6369