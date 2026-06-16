Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Connected Tires Market to Reach US$298.3 Bn by 2033, Accelerates Amid Smart Mobility Adoption - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global connected tires market is growing at an exceptional pace, expected to be valued at around US$ 35.2 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 298.3 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period. This remarkable expansion is driven by the rapid growth of connected vehicles, increasing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles, and stricter safety regulations worldwide. Connected tires provide continuous monitoring of tire pressure, temperature, tread wear, and road conditions, enabling vehicle operators to improve safety and reduce operating costs.

Mandatory Tire Safety Regulations Drive Large-Scale Adoption

The expanding implementation of tire safety regulations worldwide is creating a strong foundation for connected tire deployment. Governments and transportation authorities increasingly recognize tire condition monitoring as a critical factor in reducing road accidents, improving fuel efficiency, and lowering vehicle emissions. Regulatory frameworks such as the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) TPMS mandate and the European Union's Regulation 661/2009 have already established tire monitoring as a standard requirement in passenger vehicles.

This regulatory momentum continues to expand globally as countries strengthen vehicle safety standards. The widespread adoption of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) has created a large installed base of sensor-enabled tires and established consumer awareness regarding real-time tire monitoring. Connected tire technologies build upon this foundation by providing advanced capabilities including temperature sensing, tread wear analysis, and predictive maintenance alerts.

In major automotive markets, vehicle manufacturers are increasingly integrating smart tire technologies into new vehicle platforms to comply with evolving regulations and enhance vehicle safety features. The growing focus on reducing tire-related accidents and improving fleet safety performance further accelerates adoption across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

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Key Highlights

The global connected tires market is projected to grow from US$ 35.2 billion in 2026 to US$ 298.3 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 35.7%.

North America leads the market with a 40% share, supported by advanced vehicle connectivity infrastructure and long-standing TPMS regulations.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, expanding at a CAGR of 40%, driven by EV adoption, smart mobility initiatives, and rising vehicle production.

TPMS-Integrated Tires dominate the product type segment with a 38% market share, benefiting from widespread regulatory mandates.

Predictive Analytics Tires are emerging as the fastest-growing segment due to AI-powered maintenance capabilities and fleet telematics integration.

Increasing deployment of autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles is accelerating demand for real-time tire intelligence and performance monitoring.

Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Create Demand for Advanced Tire Intelligence

The rapid expansion of autonomous driving technologies and electric vehicle production is emerging as another major growth driver for the connected tires market. Modern autonomous vehicles require continuous monitoring of vehicle dynamics, road conditions, and tire performance to support safe navigation and real-time decision-making. Connected tires provide critical data on traction, grip levels, temperature variations, and wear conditions, enabling advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous platforms to operate more effectively.

Electric vehicles further strengthen demand due to their unique operating characteristics. Battery electric vehicles generate higher torque and place greater stress on tires compared to conventional internal combustion engine vehicles. This increases the need for intelligent tire monitoring systems capable of tracking wear patterns, load conditions, and performance metrics in real time.

Global EV adoption continues to rise rapidly as governments implement decarbonization initiatives and automakers accelerate electrification strategies. Automotive manufacturers increasingly view connected tires as a key component of smart vehicle architectures, enabling predictive maintenance and enhancing vehicle efficiency.

Advancements in embedded sensors, cloud analytics, and AI-powered predictive systems are making connected tire solutions more capable and commercially attractive. Fleet operators, logistics companies, and mobility service providers are adopting these technologies to minimize downtime, improve safety performance, and reduce operating expenses, further accelerating market growth.

Key Highlight: Pirelli Expands Cyber Tire Technology and Invests in AI Capabilities in 2025

A standout development in the connected tires market was the advancement of Pirelli's Cyber Tire technology, showcased at the 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit. Cyber Tire is a sensor-equipped tire system capable of collecting and transmitting real-time data, including tire pressure, temperature, load, and road conditions. The technology is designed to communicate with vehicle systems and infrastructure, enabling enhanced safety and vehicle performance.

As part of its strategy to strengthen connected mobility solutions, Pirelli acquired a 30% stake in Swedish artificial intelligence company Univrses. The investment aims to combine Cyber Tire's sensor-generated data with Univrses' AI and computer vision expertise to improve road monitoring capabilities and generate more advanced insights from tire-collected information.

According to the article, Cyber Tire can identify road surface conditions such as water, snow, ice, and potholes, and relay this information to vehicles and potentially to broader transportation networks. The system is intended to support vehicle safety by providing drivers and connected systems with real-time awareness of changing road conditions.

The development reflects Pirelli's broader focus on transforming tires from passive vehicle components into active data-generating devices. By integrating sensors, connectivity, and artificial intelligence, the company is positioning tires as an important source of information within future connected and autonomous mobility ecosystems.

Segmentation Insights: Regulatory Leadership Meets Rapid AI-Driven Tire Intelligence Growth

TPMS-Integrated Tires lead the product type segment, accounting for approximately 38% of the connected tires market. Their dominance is supported by mandatory tire pressure monitoring regulations across major automotive markets, including the United States and Europe, which have created a vast installed base of TPMS-enabled vehicles worldwide. The segment benefits from proven reliability, cost-effectiveness, and widespread OEM adoption. Meanwhile, Predictive Analytics Tires represent the fastest-growing product category, driven by advances in artificial intelligence, fleet telematics, and predictive maintenance solutions. Growing demand from electric vehicle manufacturers and commercial fleet operators seeking real-time tire health insights is accelerating adoption, positioning predictive analytics tires as a key growth engine through 2033.

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Regional Insights: North America Maintains Market Leadership While Asia Pacific Delivers Fastest Growth

North America holds the largest share of the connected tires market, accounting for approximately 40% of global value, supported by mature TPMS adoption, advanced autonomous vehicle development programs, and strong investments in connected mobility infrastructure. The United States dominates regional demand through widespread commercial fleet adoption, advanced telematics deployment, and continued innovation by leading tire manufacturers and automotive technology firms. Canada's transportation and logistics sectors further contribute to market expansion.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 40% through 2033. China leads regional growth due to its massive electric vehicle production ecosystem, strong government support for smart transportation technologies, and growing adoption of intelligent mobility solutions. India's connected tire market is also gaining momentum through expanding vehicle fleets, increasing road safety initiatives, and anticipated TPMS regulations.

Europe maintains strong market demand through regulatory leadership, connected vehicle deployment, and advanced automotive manufacturing capabilities. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom remain key centers for connected tire innovation and OEM integration. Latin America and the Middle East are emerging growth markets as fleet modernization initiatives and transportation digitalization efforts increase adoption.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin Group, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, and Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Bridgestone continues expanding its smart tire ecosystem through predictive analytics platforms, telematics integration, and fleet management partnerships.

Michelin focuses on connected mobility services and tire-as-a-service business models, leveraging digital monitoring technologies to enhance customer value and recurring revenue streams.

Goodyear strengthens its market position through intelligent tire solutions, cloud-based analytics, and collaborations with commercial fleet operators seeking predictive maintenance capabilities.

Continental invests heavily in embedded sensor technologies, V2X integration, and next-generation tire intelligence platforms designed for autonomous vehicle applications.

Business strategies across the market increasingly emphasize digital transformation, AI-powered analytics, cloud connectivity, and strategic collaborations with automotive OEMs, telematics providers, and mobility platform operators.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Smart Tires

Sensor-Based Tires

RFID-Enabled Tires

TPMS-Integrated Tires

Predictive Analytics Tires

By Connectivity Type

Tire-to-Vehicle (V2T)

Tire-to-Cloud (T2C)

Tire-to-Infrastructure (T2I)

V2X Integration

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Buses & Coaches

By Application

Tire Pressure Monitoring

Temperature Monitoring

Tread Wear Detection

Load Monitoring

Predictive Maintenance

Road Condition Detection

By End-user

Automotive

Transportation & Logistics

Mining & Construction

Agriculture

Industrial

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